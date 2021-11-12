Australian Open confirms major move for women’s tennis

The Australian Open will join the other majors in having both men's semifinals played on the same day from next year with the women's last-four stage matches moving to an evening prime time slot as part of fixture shake-up, the organisers said on Friday.

The women's semifinals have previously been played on Thursday afternoon in the season's first major at the Melbourne Park arena, with the men's matches split between the Thursday and Friday night session.

Starting in 2022, the two women's semifinals will be played from 7.30 pm (local time) on Thursday night at the Rod Laver Arena, with the men's semifinals to be both played on Friday across a day and night session.

"As we celebrate 100 years of women's competition at what is now the Australian Open, I'm delighted to further showcase the women's game by scheduling the semifinals in the prime time TV spot of Thursday night," tournament director Craig Tiley said.

"Tennis is one of the very few global sports in which women and men compete on the same stage, earn equal prize money and have equal exposure.

"Although this is a source of pride, we recognise we can always do more as we continue to strive for equality, inclusion and diversity throughout the sport, both on and off the court."

The fixture change comes 12 years after the women's final was moved to Saturday night in 2009.

The French Open, the Wimbledon and the U.S. Open majors hold the women's semifinals on Thursday, followed by the men's matches on Friday. The women's final is then played on Saturday, with the men's title match on Sunday.

Moving the men's semifinals to the same day will also mean that organisers will not have to face criticism about one of the men's finalists getting an extra day's rest.