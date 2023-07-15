MagazineBuy Print

Britain’s Skupski wins Wimbledon doubles with Koolhof

The wimbledon men’s final clash lasting little more than an hour ended with Koolhof holding serve to love.

Published : Jul 15, 2023 23:08 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Britain’s Neal Skupski, left, celebrates after he and his partner Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands, right, beat Spain’s Marcel Granollers and Argentina’s Horacio Zeballos to win the men’s doubles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships.
Britain's Neal Skupski, left, celebrates after he and his partner Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands, right, beat Spain's Marcel Granollers and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos to win the men's doubles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships. | Photo Credit: AP
Britain’s Neal Skupski, left, celebrates after he and his partner Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands, right, beat Spain’s Marcel Granollers and Argentina’s Horacio Zeballos to win the men’s doubles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships. | Photo Credit: AP

Centre Court fans celebrated a home champion as Neal Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof won the Wimbledon men’s doubles title with a 6-4, 6-4 win against Spain-Argentina duo Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos on Saturday.

A clash lasting little more than an hour ended with Koolhof holding serve to love.

The 33-year-old Skupski, who collapsed to the ground after match point, is the first British man to win the men’s doubles at Wimbledon since Jonathan Marray played alongside Frederick Nielson in 2012.

READ | Vondrousova beats Jabeur, becomes first unseeded women’s champion in Open era

Skupski adds the men’s doubles crown to the mixed doubles titles he won in 2021 and 2022.

It was the second time that Granollers and Zeballos had fallen at the final hurdle at Wimbledon, having been beaten in 2021 by Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.

