MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australian Open fitness fears for Norrie after Auckland pullout

American top seed Ben Shelton had just powered past Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-3 when second seed Norrie withdrew from his quarterfinal, handing Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo a walkover.

Published : Jan 11, 2024 14:14 IST , Auckland, New Zealand - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Cameron Norrie in action. (File Photo)
Cameron Norrie in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Cameron Norrie in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

Britain’s World No. 19 Cameron Norrie pulled out of the Auckland Classic with a wrist injury on Thursday, leaving his fitness in doubt just three days before the Australian Open.

American top seed Ben Shelton had just powered past Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-3 when second seed Norrie withdrew from his quarterfinal, handing Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo a walkover.

Tournament director Nicolas Lamperin said Norrie had woken with a sore left wrist and “quickly found out that he wouldn’t be able to play” during his warm-up.

“He was pretty devastated when he told us. We all know how much this tournament means to him,” Lamperin added, with the first Grand Slam of the year starting on Sunday in Melbourne. “He rushed straight away to the clinic to get a scan and obviously get some more clarity on what’s wrong.”

The 16th-ranked Shelton earlier reached his first semi-final since his maiden title win in Tokyo last year. He broke Carballes Baena at 5-4 in the first set and at 4-3 in the second.

“He’s definitely one of the faster players I’ve played against, running down balls, passing shots,” said Shelton.

“But I felt like I brought out my best tennis in the big moments and I’m happy to be in a semifinal.”

Shelton will play Taro Daniel in the semifinal after the Japanese player beat French qualifier Alexandre Muller 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3.

Arthur Fils, the sixth seed, will play Tabilo in the second semifinal with the French teenager’s quarter-final against Germany’s Daniel Altmaier also affected by injury.

After Fils took the first set and broke serve at the start of the second, Altmaier pulled out with an apparent back injury, leaving the 19-year-old as a 7-6 (7/2), 1-0 winner.

Related stories

Related Topics

Cameron Norrie /

Auckland Classic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open fitness fears for Norrie after Auckland pullout
    AFP
  2. Gokulam Kerala vs Mumbai City, Live Score: Kalinga Super Cup match updates; GKFC 0-0 MCFC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rhythm Sangwan bags India’s 16th quota place in shooting for Paris 2024 Olympics
    PTI
  4. NBA roundup: Celtics makes history at home, defeats Wolves in OT
    Reuters
  5. Sandeep Lamichhane suspended by Cricket Association of Nepal after conviction in rape case
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Australian Open fitness fears for Norrie after Auckland pullout
    AFP
  2. Ostapenko marches into Adelaide semifinals, beats Kostyuk
    Reuters
  3. Australian Open: Djokovic plays qualifier, Swiatek faces Kenin
    Reuters
  4. Australian Open 2024: All you need to know about prize money
    Reuters
  5. Shelton ends losing run to reach Auckland quarterfinals
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open fitness fears for Norrie after Auckland pullout
    AFP
  2. Gokulam Kerala vs Mumbai City, Live Score: Kalinga Super Cup match updates; GKFC 0-0 MCFC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rhythm Sangwan bags India’s 16th quota place in shooting for Paris 2024 Olympics
    PTI
  4. NBA roundup: Celtics makes history at home, defeats Wolves in OT
    Reuters
  5. Sandeep Lamichhane suspended by Cricket Association of Nepal after conviction in rape case
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment