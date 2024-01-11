MagazineBuy Print

Ostapenko marches into Adelaide semifinals, beats Kostyuk

The 12th-ranked Latvian made her Grand Slam breakthrough by winning the 2017 French Open title and is starting to rediscover her top form for the January 14-28 Australian Open, where she will begin her campaign against local hope Kimberley Birrell.

Published : Jan 11, 2024 11:23 IST , ADELAIDE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Jelena Ostapenko in action during the Adelaide International.
Jelena Ostapenko in action during the Adelaide International. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Jelena Ostapenko in action during the Adelaide International. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Former world number five Jelena Ostapenko continued to build momentum ahead of the Australian Open by reaching the Adelaide International semifinals with a 7-5 6-3 victory over Marta Kostyuk on Thursday.

The 12th-ranked Latvian made her Grand Slam breakthrough by winning the 2017 French Open title and is starting to rediscover her top form for the January 14-28 Australian Open, where she will begin her campaign against local hope Kimberley Birrell.

Australian Open 2024: Djokovic, Swiatek confirmed as top seeds

Brisbane quarter-finalist Ostapenko edged an intense opening set against Ukrainian Kostyuk and raised her level again in the next after dropping serve, as she broke to go ahead 3-1.

There was no looking back from there as Ostapenko settled the contest in style to reach the last-four, where the 26-year-old faces the winner of the clash between Elena Rybakina and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova later takes on second seed Jessica Pegula in the other quarterfinal of the warm-up event. Russia’s Daria Kasatkina is already through after receiving a walkover from Laura Siegemund.

In the men’s draw, 2023 Australian Open quarter-finalist Sebastian Korda progressed with a comfortable 6-4 6-4 win over local favourite Christopher O’Connell.

At the Auckland Classic, top seed Ben Shelton advanced to the semifinals with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Roberto Carballes Baena and will next take on Taro Daniel who beat Alexandre Muller 6-4 6-7(3) 6-3.

Briton Cameron Norrie pulled out of his clash with Alejandro Tabilo after the second seed sustained a wrist injury.

Related Topics

Jelena Ostapenko /

Marta Kostyuk /

Australian Open

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
