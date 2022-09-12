Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz claimed his first Grand Slam title and took the world number one ranking with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 win over Norway’s Casper Ruud in the US Open final on Sunday.

The electrifying Alcaraz, who thrilled fans over the two-week tournament in New York with his acrobatic shotmaking, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings.

A number of tennis superstars, including Rafael Nadal and recently crowned US Open women’s champion Iga Swiatek, took to Twitter to congratulate the 19-year-old.

“Congratulations @carlosalcaraz for your first Grand Slam and for number 1, “ Nadal wrote. He also had some sweet words for runner-up Casper Ruud.

Felicidades @carlosalcaraz por tu primer Grand Slam y por el número 1 que es el colofón a tu primera gran temporada que estoy seguro serán muchas más! 👏🏻

Great effort @CasperRuud98 !very proud of you! Tough luck today but amazing tournament and season! Keep going! — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 11, 2022

“Happy to win my first US Open same year as you! Congrats Iga!” Alcaraz wrote in reply to a tweet from Swiatek congratulating the Spaniard and Ruud.

Happy to win my first US Open same year as you! Congrats Iga! 🤜🏻🤝🏻 — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) September 12, 2022

Former World No. 1 Billie Jean King tweeted out a photograph of herself alongside Alcaraz from last year.

Congratulations to @carlosalcaraz, the youngest #USOpen champion since Pete Sampras!



(Photo from 2021). pic.twitter.com/2dezvJvtws — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 11, 2022

The legendary Rod Laver, winner of 11 Grand Slam singles titles, wrote: “ Congratulations Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud on an exceptional US Open men’s final. Two great sportsmen with many more battles to come.”

Two-time US Open champion Tracy Austin also had a few special words reserved for Alcaraz. She said, “Congrats @carlosalcaraz on becoming No 1 and winning your 1st Major. Your power, foot speed, mentality, weapons, physicality are incredible! Just the beginning!!”