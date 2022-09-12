Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz claimed his first Grand Slam title and took the world number one ranking with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 win over Norway’s Casper Ruud in the US Open final on Sunday.
The electrifying Alcaraz, who thrilled fans over the two-week tournament in New York with his acrobatic shotmaking, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings.
A number of tennis superstars, including Rafael Nadal and recently crowned US Open women’s champion Iga Swiatek, took to Twitter to congratulate the 19-year-old.
“Congratulations @carlosalcaraz for your first Grand Slam and for number 1, “ Nadal wrote. He also had some sweet words for runner-up Casper Ruud.
“Happy to win my first US Open same year as you! Congrats Iga!” Alcaraz wrote in reply to a tweet from Swiatek congratulating the Spaniard and Ruud.
Former World No. 1 Billie Jean King tweeted out a photograph of herself alongside Alcaraz from last year.
The legendary Rod Laver, winner of 11 Grand Slam singles titles, wrote: “ Congratulations Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud on an exceptional US Open men’s final. Two great sportsmen with many more battles to come.”
Two-time US Open champion Tracy Austin also had a few special words reserved for Alcaraz. She said, “Congrats @carlosalcaraz on becoming No 1 and winning your 1st Major. Your power, foot speed, mentality, weapons, physicality are incredible! Just the beginning!!”