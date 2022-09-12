Tennis

US Open: Nadal, Swiatek congratulate Alcaraz on winning maiden Grand Slam title

A number of tennis superstars, including Rafael Nadal and recently crowned US Open women’s champion Iga Swiatek, took to Twitter to congratulate Alcaraz.

12 September, 2022 08:51 IST
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates with the US Open championship trophy after the men’s singles final.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates with the US Open championship trophy after the men’s singles final. | Photo Credit: AL BELLO

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz claimed his first Grand Slam title and took the world number one ranking with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 win over Norway’s Casper Ruud in the US Open final on Sunday.

The electrifying Alcaraz, who thrilled fans over the two-week tournament in New York with his acrobatic shotmaking, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings.

A number of tennis superstars, including Rafael Nadal and recently crowned US Open women’s champion Iga Swiatek, took to Twitter to congratulate the 19-year-old.

“Congratulations @carlosalcaraz for your first Grand Slam and for number 1, “ Nadal wrote. He also had some sweet words for runner-up Casper Ruud.

“Happy to win my first US Open same year as you! Congrats Iga!” Alcaraz wrote in reply to a tweet from Swiatek congratulating the Spaniard and Ruud.

Former World No. 1 Billie Jean King tweeted out a photograph of herself alongside Alcaraz from last year.

The legendary Rod Laver, winner of 11 Grand Slam singles titles, wrote: “ Congratulations Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud on an exceptional US Open men’s final. Two great sportsmen with many more battles to come.”

Two-time US Open champion Tracy Austin also had a few special words reserved for Alcaraz. She said, “Congrats @carlosalcaraz on becoming No 1 and winning your 1st Major. Your power, foot speed, mentality, weapons, physicality are incredible! Just the beginning!!”

