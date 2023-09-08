MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev, Semifinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz is two wins away from becoming the first man since Roger Federer in 2007-08 to successfully defend his title in New York.

Published : Sep 08, 2023 08:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Carlos Alcaraz (left) faces Daniil Medvedev (right) in the US Open semifinals on Friday.
Carlos Alcaraz (left) faces Daniil Medvedev (right) in the US Open semifinals on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP & GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz (left) faces Daniil Medvedev (right) in the US Open semifinals on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP & GETTY IMAGES

Defending champion and top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on former winner Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the US Open on Friday.

The match is scheduled to be the last fixture on the Arthur Ashe Stadium on day 12.

US Open: When and where to watch?
The US Open semifinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will begin at 4:30AM IST on Saturday and will be telecast live on  Sony Sports network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

World No. 1 Alcaraz enters the semifinal crash after a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 victory over 12th-seeded German and former finalist Alexander Zverev. The 20-year-old Spaniard, who played with his left thigh heavily taped, seemed to be struggling with his forehand throughout the match but managed to convert the break point opportunities he had.

Alcaraz has dropped only one set in his five matches so far which happened against Daniel Evans in the third round.

On the other hand, third seed Medvedev comes into the final-four fixture after beating fellow Russian Andrey Rublev in straight sets in gruelling conditions, which he later termed “dangerous” in his press conference.

While the faster courts at Flushing Meadows do suit Medvedev’s playing style, he might have to change his strategy of staying way behind the baseline against Alcaraz as that did not work at all in Indian Wells and Wimbledon earlier this year.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 3 | Medvedev: 1 | Alcaraz: 2

Alcaraz leads the head-to-head record against Medvedev. The Russian won their first meeting 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 in the second round of Wimbledon two years ago. However, since then, Alcaraz has dominated him in their last two matches. The Spaniard won 6-3, 6-2 in this year’s Indian Wells final before emerging victorious 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in the Wimbledon semifinals.

ROAD TO SEMIFINAL

Carlos Alcaraz

Quarterfinal: 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 against Alexander Zverev (Germany)

Fourth Round: 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 against Matteo Arnaldi (Italy)

Third Round: 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 against Daniel Evans (Great Britain)

Second Round: 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(4) against Lloyd Harris (South Africa)

First Round: 6-2, 3-2, retd. against Dominik Koepfer (Germany)

Daniil Medvedev

Quarterfinal: 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 against Andrey Rublev (Russia)

Fourth Round: 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 against Alex de Minaur (Australia)

Third Round: 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(6) against Sebastian Baez (Argentina)

Second Round: 6-2, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-2 against Christopher O’Connell (Australia)

First Round: 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 against Attila Balazs (Hungary)

