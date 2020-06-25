Tennis Tennis COVID-19: KSLTA suspends tennis activities for two weeks The decision comes two days after the Karnataka Golf Association shut down after a playing member tested positive for coronavirus. Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 25 June, 2020 20:14 IST The KSLTA hosts the $162,000 ATP Bengaluru Open – South Asia’s biggest challenger – at its stadium inside Cubbon Park. - V. Sreenivasa Murthy Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 25 June, 2020 20:14 IST With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the city, the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) has decided to suspend tennis activities temporarily at the facility. The decision comes two days after the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) shut down after a playing member tested positive for COVID-19.“We have decided to suspend operations for at least two weeks. There has been a big rise in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru recently, so it is best to stop tennis activities as a precautionary measure. It is better to stay safe," KSLTA Joint Secretary Sunil Yajaman said.READ| KSLTA plans new tennis infrastructure Apart from members using the court, KSLTA had also started coaching classes for children.KSLTA had opened its courts only a month ago, after a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Precautions like social distancing, regular sanitising, ban on sharing equipment and restricted numbers were in place. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos