COVID-19: KSLTA suspends tennis activities for two weeks

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the city, the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) has decided to suspend tennis activities temporarily at the facility. The decision comes two days after the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) shut down after a playing member tested positive for COVID-19.



“We have decided to suspend operations for at least two weeks. There has been a big rise in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru recently, so it is best to stop tennis activities as a precautionary measure. It is better to stay safe," KSLTA Joint Secretary Sunil Yajaman said.

Apart from members using the court, KSLTA had also started coaching classes for children.



KSLTA had opened its courts only a month ago, after a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Precautions like social distancing, regular sanitising, ban on sharing equipment and restricted numbers were in place.