French Open postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The French Open has been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and will take place from September 20 to October 4, organisers said Tuesday.

The Grand Slam event was to have taken place from May 24 to June 7, but organisers tweeted: “The confinement measures in place make it impossible to prepare and organise the tournament on the dates initially scheduled.”

READ | WTA Tour suspended until May 2 due to COVID-19 crisis

The new dates would mean the tournament would start just one week after the US Open, if that event remains in its scheduled slot.