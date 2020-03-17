Tennis Tennis French Open postponed due to coronavirus outbreak The 2020 French Open was supposed to take place from May 24 to June 7 but organisers have now said this year's tournament will begin on September 20. AFP 17 March, 2020 21:43 IST The Philippe Chatrier centre court at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France (File Photo). - AFP AFP 17 March, 2020 21:43 IST The French Open has been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and will take place from September 20 to October 4, organisers said Tuesday.The Grand Slam event was to have taken place from May 24 to June 7, but organisers tweeted: “The confinement measures in place make it impossible to prepare and organise the tournament on the dates initially scheduled.”READ | WTA Tour suspended until May 2 due to COVID-19 crisis The new dates would mean the tournament would start just one week after the US Open, if that event remains in its scheduled slot. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos