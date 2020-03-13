Tennis Tennis Davis Cup: India gets easy draw, to clash with Finland in next away tie The away draw against Finland in the Davis Cup is an easy one for India since none of Finland’s singles player features in top-100. PTI NEW DELHI 13 March, 2020 23:05 IST India had lost 1-3 to Croatia in the Davis Cup Qualifiers while Finland beat Mexico 3-2 in World Group Play-Offs (File photo) - Getty Images PTI NEW DELHI 13 March, 2020 23:05 IST In a favourable draw, India on Friday was pitted against Finland for its Davis Cup World Group I tie in September.India had lost 1-3 to Croatia in the Davis Cup Qualifiers while Finland beat Mexico 3-2 in World Group Play-Offs.It’s an easy draw for India since none of Finland’s singles player features in top-100. Emil Ruusuvuori, ranked 101, is the side's best player while others are not even in top-400.READ: ITF confirms Fed Cup postponement Henri Kontinen is ranked 30 in the ATP doubles chart.“Yes, it’s a favourable draw for us. But in Davis Cup World Group, no team is easy. We have enough time to prepare, I am sure will qualify for next stage,” India captain Rohit Rajpal told PTI.The winner of the tie, scheduled for September 18-19/19-20 will advance to the Davis Cup Qualifiers. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos