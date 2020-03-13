Davis Cup: India gets easy draw, to clash with Finland in next away tie

Tennis

The away draw against Finland in the Davis Cup is an easy one for India since none of Finland’s singles player features in top-100.

NEW DELHI 13 March, 2020 23:05 IST
India had lost 1-3 to Croatia in the Davis Cup Qualifiers while Finland beat Mexico 3-2 in World Group Play-Offs.

In a favourable draw, India on Friday was pitted against Finland for its Davis Cup World Group I tie in September.

It’s an easy draw for India since none of Finland’s singles player features in top-100. Emil Ruusuvuori, ranked 101, is the side's best player while others are not even in top-400.

Henri Kontinen is ranked 30 in the ATP doubles chart.

“Yes, it’s a favourable draw for us. But in Davis Cup World Group, no team is easy. We have enough time to prepare, I am sure will qualify for next stage,” India captain Rohit Rajpal told PTI.

The winner of the tie, scheduled for September 18-19/19-20 will advance to the Davis Cup Qualifiers.

