Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open after beating qualifier Andrea Vavassori 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday in the Russian’s first match of the tournament.

The third-ranked Medvedev leads the men’s circuit with four titles won this season, all on hard courts.

He is considered the top challenger to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who fought back to beat Emil Ruusuvuori in three sets in his opener on Friday.

Medvedev, however, said he is keeping his expectations in check given the surface is not his best.

“I will try my best as always,” Medvedev said. “Today I felt very good on the court, and on the rallies I was in control and that is very important on clay.”

The 164th-ranked Vavassori upset two-time Madrid winner Andy Murray in the previous round.

The Italian played well early on and forced Medvedev to save three break points. But the former U.S. Open winner took control by breaking his opponent on his last service game of the first set.

Later in the women’s draw, No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka opens her tournament against Camila Osorio.