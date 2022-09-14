Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz to miss Spain’s Davis Cup opener against Serbia

The U.S. Open winner arrived in Valencia just a day ahead of the match and opted out of the opening fixture.

14 September, 2022 21:15 IST
After Serbia, Spain will face Canada and South Korea in the group matches at Davis Cup 2022.

After Serbia, Spain will face Canada and South Korea in the group matches at Davis Cup 2022.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will skip the opening round of the Davis Cup Finals on Wednesday, which is taking place only three days after the Spanish teenager won the U.S. Open.

Alcaraz arrived in Valencia a day before Spain was scheduled to face Serbia in the group stage.

Britain’s Andy Murray not expecting to play in Davis Cup

A victory over Casper Ruud in Sunday’s U.S. Open final saw the 19-year-old Alcaraz become the youngest man to lead the ATP computerized rankings since they began in 1973.

Albert Ramos Viñolas and Roberto Bautista Agut will line up for Spain in the singles matches on Wednesday, with Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martínez in the doubles.

Granollers and Bautista Agut were part of Spain’s victorious Davis Cup team in 2019.

After facing Serbia, which is without Novak Djokovic, Spain will take on Canada on Friday and South Korea on Sunday in Group B. The top two teams in each of the four groups will advance to the quarterfinals, which will be played in November in Málaga.

Three other venues — Bologna, Italy; Hamburg, Germany; and Glasgow, Scotland — are also hosting group matches.

