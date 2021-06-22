Dayana Yastremska's provisional doping suspension lifted

Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska's provisional doping suspension has been lifted with immediate effect as there was no fault or negligence on her part, an independent tribunal under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme said on Tuesday.

Yastremska, 21, was suspended in January after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found a banned substance in an out-of-competition urine sample she submitted.

She denied using performance-enhancing drugs and said the positive test was the result of a "contamination event". Since her provisional suspension, Yastremska filed many appeals but failed at every attempt.

The ban meant the world number 37 was ineligible to play in the Australian Open despite travelling to Melbourne. She also missed the French Open and is not playing at Wimbledon which starts on Monday.

"I'm glad and relieved to announce that I have been cleared of any wrongdoing," Yastremska said on Twitter.

"I've been through a lot during the last six months and it has been difficult to cope with all the negative comments."