Delhi Open Challenger: Boyer beats fourth seed Svrcina in quarters, to face Blancaneaux in semifinals

Tristan Boyer sustained his strong game and knocked out the fourth seed Dalibor Svrcina 7-6(2), 7-6(1) in the quarterfinals of the Dafa News $82,000 Delhi Open Challenger tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Friday.

The 22-year-old Boyer, ranked 242 in the world, did give chance for the Czech opponent to fight back, as the two exchanged eight breaks of serve in the match. However, the American handled the tie-breaks with authority, thanks to his strong serve, to pull through in straight sets.

In the semifinals, Boyer will play Geoffrey Blancaneaux of France. The Frenchman unleashed his energetic game after a hesitant start to beat qualifier Philip Sekulic of Australia 7-6(3), 6-2. The Aussie had not dropped a set in four matches including two in the qualifying event. Moreover, Sekulic had not dropped more than six games in any of those matches.

Blancaneaux, who had outplayed second seed Adam Walton for the loss of three games in the second round, found a way to break the resistance of Sekulic and pulled through with ease after winning the first set.

The other semifinal will be between Yuta Shimizu of Japan and Coleman Wong of Korea.