French Open 2023, June 6 schedule: Djokovic, Alcaraz and Sabalenka in action in quarterfinals; H2H records, streaming info

Published : Jun 06, 2023 06:04 IST , CHENNAI

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (in pic) will take on Russia’s Karen Khachanov in the French Open quarterfinals on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will look to set up a blockbuster French Open semifinal clash by winning their respective quarterfinals at Roland-Garros, Paris on Tuesday.

In women’s singles, second seed Aryna Sabalenka will face Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina while Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova will be up against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the quarterfinals

Here’s the full list of quarterfinals for day 10 of the 2023 French Open (All matches will be played on Court Philippe-Chatrier:

Women’s Singles - Karolina Muchova (CZE) vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - 2:30 PM IST

Ranking: Muchova - 43, Pavlyuchenkova - 333

Head-to-head Record: Pavlyuchenkova leads 2-1

Last meeting: Muchova won 7-5, 6-3 (2021 Wimbledon, third round)

Women’s Singles - [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina (UKR) - Not before 4PM IST

Ranking: Sabalenka - 2, Svitolina - 192

Head-to-head Record: Level at 1-1

Last meeting: Svitolina won 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 (2020 Strasbourg, semifinal)

Where to watch 2023 French Open in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv and JioTV app.

Men’s Singles - [3] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [11] Karen Khachanov -

Ranking: Djokovic - 3, Khachanov - 11

Head-to-head Record: Djokovic leads 8-1

Last meeting: Djokovic won 6-4, 6-1 (2022 Paris Masters, Round of 16)

Men’s Singles - [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [5] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) - Not before 11:45PM IST

Ranking: Alcaraz - 1, Tsitsipas - 5

Head-to-head Record: Alcaraz leads 4-0

Last meeting: Alcaraz won 6-3, 6-4 (2023 Barcelona Open, Final)