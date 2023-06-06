Magazine

French Open 2023 Live Updates: Djokovic faces Khachanov, Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas in Roland-Garros quarterfinals

French Open 2023: Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the men’s singles quarterfinals - Djokovic vs Khachanov and Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas - as the action takes place on Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland-Garros, Paris.

Updated : Jun 06, 2023 18:43 IST

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic faces Karen Khachanov in the first men's singles quarterfinal of the French Open 2023.
Novak Djokovic faces Karen Khachanov in the first men’s singles quarterfinal of the French Open 2023.
Novak Djokovic faces Karen Khachanov in the first men’s singles quarterfinal of the French Open 2023.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the French Open 2023 quarterfinals where Novak Djokovic faces Karen Khachanov while Carlos Alcaraz takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds on Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland-Garros, Paris.

(* denotes server)

  • June 06, 2023 18:48
    FIRST SET: Djokovic* 1-0 Khachanov

    Djokovic begins with a wide serve but overcooks it a bit. Wins the opening point after Khachanov’s return goes long - 15-0. Two big serves up the T and the Russian sends one return long and the other does not even manage to cross the net - 40-0. Khachanov opens his account as Djokovic nets a backhand down the line - 40-15. An 11-shot rally and the point goes to the Russian as Djokovic hits a crosscourt backhand wide - 40-30. Djokovic holds after crosscourt backhand slice from Khachanov goes wide.

  • June 06, 2023 18:43
    Warm up is done. Game Time!

    Djokovic to serve.

  • June 06, 2023 18:36
    Time for live action!

    Here we go. Karen Khachanov steps out on the court followed by two-time champion Novak Djokovic.

  • June 06, 2023 18:35
    Time spent on court at this year’s French Open

    Novak Djokovic: 11 hours 43 minutes

    Karen Khachanov: 13 hours 9 minutes

  • June 06, 2023 18:29
    Djokovic v Khachanov: Head-to-head Record

    Djokovic leads the H2H record 8-1.

    Their last meeting was in the round of 16 of Paris Masters which Djokovic won 6-4, 6-1.

  • June 06, 2023 18:24
    Next up on Court Philippe-Chatrier

    In a few minutes, the next match - first men’s singles quarterfinal between Novak Djokovic and Karen Khachanov - begins on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Stay tuned for live coverage!

  • June 06, 2023 18:20
    SABALENKA WINS!

    World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka is through to her maiden French Open semifinal with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.

  • June 06, 2023 18:05
    What has happened so far today at Roland-Garros

    In the first women’s singles quarterfinal, Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova defeated Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-2.

    In the second quarterfinal, World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus currently leads Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina 6-4, 4-3.

  • June 06, 2023 17:55
    Where to watch French Open 2023 in India?

    In India, viewers can watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv and JioTV app.

  • June 06, 2023 17:49
    MATCH PREVIEW

    Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will look to set up a blockbuster French Open semifinal clash by winning their respective quarterfinals at Roland-Garros, Paris today.

    While two-time champion Djokovic takes on 11th-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov in about an hour from now, top seed Alcaraz faces fifth-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the night session match which begins at 11:45PM IST.

