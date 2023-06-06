French Open 2023 Live Updates: Djokovic faces Khachanov, Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas in Roland-Garros quarterfinals

- June 06, 2023 18:48FIRST SET: Djokovic* 1-0 Khachanov
Djokovic begins with a wide serve but overcooks it a bit. Wins the opening point after Khachanov’s return goes long - 15-0. Two big serves up the T and the Russian sends one return long and the other does not even manage to cross the net - 40-0. Khachanov opens his account as Djokovic nets a backhand down the line - 40-15. An 11-shot rally and the point goes to the Russian as Djokovic hits a crosscourt backhand wide - 40-30. Djokovic holds after crosscourt backhand slice from Khachanov goes wide.
- June 06, 2023 18:43Warm up is done. Game Time!
Djokovic to serve.
- June 06, 2023 18:36Time for live action!
Here we go. Karen Khachanov steps out on the court followed by two-time champion Novak Djokovic.
- June 06, 2023 18:35Time spent on court at this year’s French Open
Novak Djokovic: 11 hours 43 minutes
Karen Khachanov: 13 hours 9 minutes
- June 06, 2023 18:29Djokovic v Khachanov: Head-to-head Record
Djokovic leads the H2H record 8-1.
Their last meeting was in the round of 16 of Paris Masters which Djokovic won 6-4, 6-1.
- June 06, 2023 18:24Next up on Court Philippe-Chatrier
In a few minutes, the next match - first men’s singles quarterfinal between Novak Djokovic and Karen Khachanov - begins on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Stay tuned for live coverage!
- June 06, 2023 18:20SABALENKA WINS!
World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka is through to her maiden French Open semifinal with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.
- June 06, 2023 18:05What has happened so far today at Roland-Garros
In the first women’s singles quarterfinal, Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova defeated Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-2.
In the second quarterfinal, World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus currently leads Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina 6-4, 4-3.
- June 06, 2023 17:55Where to watch French Open 2023 in India?
In India, viewers can watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv and JioTV app.
- June 06, 2023 17:49MATCH PREVIEW
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will look to set up a blockbuster French Open semifinal clash by winning their respective quarterfinals at Roland-Garros, Paris today.
While two-time champion Djokovic takes on 11th-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov in about an hour from now, top seed Alcaraz faces fifth-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the night session match which begins at 11:45PM IST.
