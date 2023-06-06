French Open 2023 Live Updates: Djokovic faces Khachanov, Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas in Roland-Garros quarterfinals

June 06, 2023 18:48

FIRST SET: Djokovic* 1-0 Khachanov

Djokovic begins with a wide serve but overcooks it a bit. Wins the opening point after Khachanov’s return goes long - 15-0. Two big serves up the T and the Russian sends one return long and the other does not even manage to cross the net - 40-0. Khachanov opens his account as Djokovic nets a backhand down the line - 40-15. An 11-shot rally and the point goes to the Russian as Djokovic hits a crosscourt backhand wide - 40-30. Djokovic holds after crosscourt backhand slice from Khachanov goes wide.