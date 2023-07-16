MagazineBuy Print

The latest issue of Sportstar

Three things to watch out in Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon final

As Novak Djokovic takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Wimbledon final, here are three things to watch out in Sunday’s blockbuster clash.

Published : Jul 16, 2023 14:33 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic (left) faces Carlos Alcaraz (right) in the final of Wimbledon on Sunday.
Novak Djokovic (left) faces Carlos Alcaraz (right) in the final of Wimbledon on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic (left) faces Carlos Alcaraz (right) in the final of Wimbledon on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Novak Djokovic will look to clinch his fifth straight Wimbledon title when he takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s singles final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Sunday.

Here are three things to look forward to in this blockbuster clash:

With Court’s record in sight, will Djokovic be affected?

Djokovic is just one way from equalling Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Majors. Only Serena Williams has been in this position previously but despite reaching four finals post her 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open, the American could not win. Being on the verge of such a record could affect even someone like Djokovic who is usually very calm and mentally tough.

PREVIEW - Wimbledon final: History on ‘hungry’ Djokovic’s mind, No. 1 Alcaraz aims to shed Serb fear

Djokovic himself fell one step short of the Calendar Slam two years ago as he failed to show up and lost 4-6, 4-6, 4-6 to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.

Will Djokovic repeat the French Open act?

Djokovic usually begins slowly and steadily before finding his rhythm when it comes to playing a match in a Slam. However, that wasn’t the case when the Serbian took on Alcaraz in the French Open semifinal as he put the Spaniard under pressure with his aggressive start and bagged the first set before Alcaraz could settle.

It remains to be seen whether Djokovic does something similar on grass where he has much more experience that the 20-year-old from Spain.

How important is first serve for Alcaraz?

World No. 1 Alcaraz, playing in his maiden Wimbledon final, is facing Djokovic who arguably has the best return game in the sport. Therefore, the Spaniard will have to keep his first-serve percentage extremely high in order to have a chance against the four-time champion. Djokovic was put under pressure by Hubert Hurkacz in the round of 16 and the Serbian had to rely on two tiebreakers to eventually defeat the big-serving Pole.

Alcaraz will also need to pace himself well to avoid burning out in the later stages of the final.

