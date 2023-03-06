ATP Rankings: Djokovic comfortably World No.1, Rune reaches new career-high

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP Rankings released on March 6, 2023.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev climbed up one spot to sixth in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday after winning the ATP500 event in Dubai, his third title in three weeks.

Defending champion Andrey Rublev, who lost to former World No.1 and compatriot Medvedev in the final, slipped one place to seventh.

Novak Djokovic comfortably holds on to his number one ranking despite his unbeaten start to the season coming to an end in the semifinals in Dubai.

Danish teenager Holger Rune, who reached semifinals at the ATP500 event in Acapulco, jumped two spots to a new career-high ranking of eighth.

INDIANS Doubles Rohan Bopanna - 15 Yuki Bhambri - 75 (moved up four spots) Saketh Myneni - 76 (moved up four spots) Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan - 85 (slipped three spots) N. Sriram Balaji - 92 Arjun Kadhe - 129 Ramkumar Ramanathan - 135 Anirudh Chandrasekar - 144 (jumped 14 spots) Divij Sharan - 158 (slipped three spots) Purav Raja - 162 (slipped five places) N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth - 168 (jumped 29 spots) Singles Prajnesh Gunneswaran - 313 Sumit Nagal - 379 (moved up eight spots) Mukund Sasikumar - 403 (slipped four spots) Ramkumar Ramanathan - 414 (dropped three places)

Elsewhere in the top 10, injured Rafael Nadal, who has been out of action since Australian Open, and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped one spot each to ninth and 10th, respectively.

Australia’s Alex De Minaur, title-winner in Acapulco, and runner-up Tommy Paul of the US climbed up four places each to 18th and 19th, respectively.

Chile’s Nicolas Jarry, who won his maiden tour title in front of home fans in Santiago, made a massive jump of 35 places to 52nd while runner-up Tomas Etcheverry of Argentina too gained 15 places and is now World No. 61.