Tennis

ATP Rankings: Djokovic comfortably World No.1, Rune reaches new career-high

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP Rankings released on March 6, 2023.

Team Sportstar
06 March, 2023 17:34 IST
06 March, 2023 17:34 IST
With his semifinal run in Acapulco, Denmark’s Holger Rune has reached a new career-high in the latest ATP Rankings.

With his semifinal run in Acapulco, Denmark’s Holger Rune has reached a new career-high in the latest ATP Rankings. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP Rankings released on March 6, 2023.

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP Rankings released on March 6, 2023.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev climbed up one spot to sixth in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday after winning the ATP500 event in Dubai, his third title in three weeks.

Defending champion Andrey Rublev, who lost to former World No.1 and compatriot Medvedev in the final, slipped one place to seventh.

Novak Djokovic comfortably holds on to his number one ranking despite his unbeaten start to the season coming to an end in the semifinals in Dubai.

Danish teenager Holger Rune, who reached semifinals at the ATP500 event in Acapulco, jumped two spots to a new career-high ranking of eighth.

INDIANS
Doubles
Rohan Bopanna - 15
Yuki Bhambri - 75 (moved up four spots)
Saketh Myneni - 76 (moved up four spots)
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan - 85 (slipped three spots)
N. Sriram Balaji - 92
Arjun Kadhe - 129
Ramkumar Ramanathan - 135
Anirudh Chandrasekar - 144 (jumped 14 spots)
Divij Sharan - 158 (slipped three spots)
Purav Raja - 162 (slipped five places)
N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth - 168 (jumped 29 spots)
Singles
Prajnesh Gunneswaran - 313
Sumit Nagal - 379 (moved up eight spots)
Mukund Sasikumar - 403 (slipped four spots)
Ramkumar Ramanathan - 414 (dropped three places)

Elsewhere in the top 10, injured Rafael Nadal, who has been out of action since Australian Open, and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped one spot each to ninth and 10th, respectively.

Australia’s Alex De Minaur, title-winner in Acapulco, and runner-up Tommy Paul of the US climbed up four places each to 18th and 19th, respectively.

Chile’s Nicolas Jarry, who won his maiden tour title in front of home fans in Santiago, made a massive jump of 35 places to 52nd while runner-up Tomas Etcheverry of Argentina too gained 15 places and is now World No. 61.

ATP Top 10
(SRB) Novak Djokovic - 7160 points
(ESP) Carlos Alcaraz - 6780 points
(GRE) Stefanos Tsitsipas - 5805 points
(NOR) Casper Ruud - 5560 points
(USA) Taylor Fritz - 3795 points
(RUS) Daniil Medvedev - 3775 points
(RUS) Andrey Rublev - 3660 points
(DEN) Holger Rune - 3321 points
(ESP) Rafael Nadal - 3315 points
(CAN) Felix Auger-Aliassime - 3245 points

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us