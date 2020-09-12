Thiem overcomes Medvedev challenge, to face Zverev in US Open final

Dominic Thiem advanced to his second Grand Slam final of 2020, digging out a win over third seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) at the US Open on Friday. He will meet Alexander Zverev, who beat Pablo Carreno Busta in the other semifinal, in the title clash on Sunday.

Thiem seized the early momentum inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, handily carrying the first set without dropping a single first-serve point, but a double fault and a forehand error saw him hand Medvedev the break and the early lead in the second.

The Australian Open runner-up spent the remainder of the frame playing catch up, converting on a critical break to level the score 5-5 before the 24-year-old Russian dragged it into a tiebreak.

The 27-year-old Austrian, who had a trainer examine his ankle before the third set, slipped and fell twice in the match, unfurling a string of frustrated exclamations in the second incident, but regained his cool to survive yet another tiebreak to clinch the affair with a power forehand and a roar. “I played my best tennis then towards the end of the sets,” said Thiem, who is gunning for a maiden Grand Slam title.

“Both tiebreaks were amazing. Tiebreaks are mentally a tough thing. I don’t like them at all to be honest. I’m really happy to be through. It was a great semi-final,” he added.