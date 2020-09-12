Dominic Thiem: US Open title my biggest dream

Austria's Dominic Thiem hopes fourth time's the charm after seizing on yet another chance to win his first-ever Grand Slam title, this time at Flushing Meadows.

The 27-year-old, who has reached a Grand Slam final three times - only to lose on each occasion - faces German Alexander Zverev in the US Open men's championship match on Sunday, well aware of the heartbreak that could be in store should he once again be denied. “It's the biggest goal and also the biggest dream I have in my tennis career since a few years,” the World No. 3 told reporters when asked what it would mean to hoist a trophy at the US Open.

“Since the moment I realised that maybe one day I can make it, and especially since I played the first finals of the French Open (in 2018). This was the biggest goal I want to achieve.”

Thiem lost to Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros in 2018 and 2019.

But his greatest disappointment came at the hands of World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who overcame Thiem's best efforts in a four-hour-long, five-set thriller at the Australian Open this year. “It was really tough to digest that loss in Australia as I was super close back then,” he said. “I'm happy that I gave myself pretty short time after that another chance with this win today, with the finals on Sunday.”

‘Great opponent’

With Nadal and Roger Federer opting out of the tournament, and Djokovic defaulted for hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball in the fourth round, it is 23-year-old Zverev - and not one of tennis' “Big Three” - who is standing in Thiem's way this time.

Thiem leads Zverev 7-2 in head to head, most recently defeating him at the Australian Open semifinals earlier this year.

“I face a great, great opponent. He's also more than capable of winning that final,” said Thiem. “If it's not going to happen on Sunday, well, I have to continue working and maybe get the chance at another Slam. Well, the chance is now on Sunday. I'll try everything to make it.”