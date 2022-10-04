Tennis

Wimbledon champ Rybakina beats Keys in Ostrava opener

Rybakova had lost to Keys this year at the French Open and Cincinnati.

PTI
Ostrava 04 October, 2022 13:18 IST
Ostrava 04 October, 2022 13:18 IST
Elena Rybakina won 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the Agel Open.

Elena Rybakina won 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the Agel Open. | Photo Credit: KIYOSHI OTA

Rybakova had lost to Keys this year at the French Open and Cincinnati.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina came from a set down to defeat Madison Keys 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the Agel Open on Monday.

ALSO READ: Alcaraz, Nadal top two in latest ATP Rankings

Rybakina had lost to Keys this year at the French Open and Cincinnati.

In other first-round matches in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava, Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia defeated Zhang Shuai of China 6-3, 6-3, and local hope Petra Kvitova overcame American Bernanda Pera 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Fresh from her second title of the year in Seoul last month, Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia knocked out former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us