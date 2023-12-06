MagazineBuy Print

Mukund Sasikumar among top names in Pro Tennis League 2023, set to begin from December 7

The eight teams will compete in two groups, with each tie featuring seven matches of singles and doubles, played over a total of 160 points.

Published : Dec 06, 2023 21:33 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
FILE PHOTO: Mukund Sasikumar in the Davis Cup
FILE PHOTO: Mukund Sasikumar in the Davis Cup | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mukund Sasikumar in the Davis Cup | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ THE HINDU

Some of the leading players, men, women, juniors and veterans will be in action in the fifth edition of the Harven Pro Tennis League to be played at the DLTA Complex from December 7 to 10.

Mukund Sasikumar will be getting a taste of the competition, along with some of the other men players like Anirudh Chandrasekar, Karan Singh, Arjun Kadhe, Nitin Kumar Sinha, Siddhant Banthia, Rithvik Bollipalli and Olympian Vishnu Vardhan.

The women’s field has Sahaja Yamalapalli, Sowjanya Bavisetti, Vaishnavi Adkar, Soha Sadiq, Jennifer Luikham, Kashish Bhatia, Sharmada Balu and Sravya Shivani.

ALSO READ | Nadal confident he will be ‘competitive’ on return

The eight teams will compete in two groups, with each tie featuring seven matches of singles and doubles, played over a total of 160 points. The singles matches will be played for 90 points and the three doubles matches will offer 70 points.

The top two teams from the two groups will play the semifinals.

It will be interesting to see the current national junior champion Rushil Khosla in action, in combination with the professionals. He may already be accustomed to competing with the men in the international circuit but it will be a good chance for the other juniors to compete with the professional players.

The first three days will feature four matches every day, two each on centre court and court No.1. The first set of matches are scheduled at 2 p.m., and the second set from 6 p.m. The cold evenings may pose an additional challenge for the players to be at their competitive best.

Sunday will feature semifinals in the day and finals in the evening.

The organisers are also trying to have a vibrant atmosphere at the venue for the fans. They are equally engrossed in making it an enjoyable experience for the fans watching the ‘livestream’ at home.

