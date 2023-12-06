MagazineBuy Print

Brahmaputra Volleyball League: Lighting corporation, Signify, set to light 10 more volleyball courts in Assam

The commencement of the next phase of the project, to light up grassroot courts in Assam, was announced at the inauguration ceremony at the Community Volleyball court in Barbari village in Nalbari.

Published : Dec 06, 2023 19:07 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Representative Photo: Volleball
Representative Photo: Volleball | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Photo: Volleball | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The world leader in lighting, Signify is set to illuminate 10 more volleyball courts as part of the Brahmaputra Volleyball League (BVL) in Assam.

The commencement of the next phase of the project, to light up grassroot courts in Assam, was announced at the inauguration ceremony at the Community Volleyball court in Barbari village in Nalbari.

The event had in attendance, three Olympic gold medalists, Gilberto Fihlho of Brazil, Mireya Luis of Cuba and Vladimir Grbic of Serbia. With the current initiative, Signify would achieve lighting up more than 120 volleyball courts in Assam.

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has recognised BVL as one of the world’s largest community volleyball leagues.

The initiative benefits over 7000 children in remote villages of Assam, providing them well-lit and conducive environment for pursuing their passion for volleyball.

The high quality lighting, meeting national standards for sporting events, enhances visibility, leading to safe and more enjoyable sports experience.

“We are proud to be part of the project that is building a platform for the young talent in Assam to shine bright. The initiative goes beyond lighting up courts. It is a commitment to encourage and promote grassroot sports, fostering talent at the very foundation of sporting communities”, said Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing for Signify.

The founder of BVL former India captain, Abhijit Bhattacharya, was happy with the progress.

“Assam sees early sunsets. I am grateful to Signify for illuminating the BVL courts. Now children practice in the evening and at night. There are tournaments at night also. The initiative fosters a sense of community among hundreds of villages through sports”, said Abhijit Bhattacharya.

