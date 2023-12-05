MagazineBuy Print

Men’s Volleyball Club World Championship: India’s Ahmedabad Defenders eyes dominance against the best in the world

The five-day event, with the final on Sunday, will have two pools of three teams each competing in the round-robin format, with the best two from each pool playing in the semis.

Published : Dec 05, 2023 21:17 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Ahmedabad Defenders, the winner of Prime Volleyball League, is India’s entry in the Club World Championship 2023.
infoIcon

The FIVB Men’s Volleyball Club World Championship will get underway at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium from Wednesday.

The 2023 edition of the six-team tournament will see Italy’s Sir Sicoma Perugia try and defend the title it won on debut. Challenging the Italians will be Turkey’s Halkbank Spor Kulubu, Brazil’s Sada Cruzeiro Volei and Itambe Minas, Japan’s Suntory Sunbirds and India’s very own Ahmedabad Defenders.

Sir Sicoma and Halkbank qualified through the 2022-2023 CEV Champions League, while the two Brazilian teams earned their spots by ranking first and second in the South American Men’s Club Championship.

The Sunbirds sealed their spot after winning the Asian Men’s Club Championship while the Defenders earned the right to represent hosts India after having won the 2023 Prime Volleyball League earlier this year.

Ahmedabad Defender’s Srajan Shetty, Sir Safety Preugia Captain Wilfredo Leon, Sada Cruzeiro Volei Captain Wallace De Souza, FIVB 2nd Executive Vice President & CEV President Mr. Aleksandar Boricic, Halkbank Spor Kulubu Captain Nimir Abdelaziz, Itambé Minas’ Captain Lucas Loh, ahead of Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships 2023, in Bengaluru on December 05, 2023.
“It’s a great opportunity for Indian players to play against some of the best in the world,” said Defenders’ Srajan Shetty on competition eve. “It will be an experience that we won’t get anywhere in India. I can learn a lot.”

ALSO READ: Adaptability is the name of the game for Ahmedabad Defenders coach S Dakshinamoorthy

Sir Sicoma’s captain Wilfredo Leon said his team was all pumped up. “We have come here with a lot of ambitions and positive energy to keep the gold,” he said. “But we will have to see if other teams will allow it.”

The five-day event, which will culminate with Sunday’s final, will have two pools of three teams each competing in the round-robin format. The best two sides from each pool will advance to the semifinals.

Wednesday’s matches:
Halkbank Spor Kulubu vs. Suntory Sunbirds, 5.30 p.m.; Ahmedabad Defenders vs. Itambe Minas, 8.30 p.m.

