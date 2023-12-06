The Kochi Blue Spikers, owned by the Muthoot Pappachan Group, has retained four players ahead of the third Rupay Prime Volleyball League which will be held in Chennai from February 19 to March 22 next year.
ALSO READ | Ukkrapandian looks to prove age ‘just a number’ with Ahmedabad Defenders in Volleyball Club World Championship
Attackers Erin Varghese and George Antony, opposite hitter Jibin Sebastian and middle blocker B.S. Abhinav are the players who have been retained.
PLAYERS AUCTION IN BENGALURU ON THURSDAY
The players auction for the PVL’s third edition will be held in Bengaluru on Thursday and over 500 players have registered for the event. Unlike in the first two editions, teams are allowed to directly sign foreign players this year.
“The players were retained considering their performance in the last edition. We are looking forward to buying the best talents in the action to form a team that is equally strong on all fronts,” said Thomas Muthoot, the Blue Spikers’ owner.
Latest on Sportstar
- Prime Volleyball League 2024: Kochi Blue Spikers retains Erin, George, Jibin and Abhinav
- IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20 Live score: India vs England Women’s T20I head-to-head record; Toss at 6:30 PM
- Ukkrapandian looks to prove age ‘just a number’ with Ahmedabad Defenders in Volleyball Club World Championship
- WPL 2024 to be held in February; BCCI to decide on venues soon, says Dhumal
- Arsenal’s slew of late winners highlights resilience and boosts belief in Premier League title bid
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE