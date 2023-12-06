MagazineBuy Print

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Kochi Blue Spikers retains Erin, George, Jibin and Abhinav

Prime Volleyball League’s players auction will be held in Bengaluru on Thursday and unlike in the first two editions, teams are allowed to directly sign foreign players this year.

Published : Dec 06, 2023 18:14 IST , KOCHI - 1 MIN READ

Stan Rayan
Representative Photo: Volleball duel
Representative Photo: Volleball duel | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Representative Photo: Volleball duel | Photo Credit: AP

The Kochi Blue Spikers, owned by the Muthoot Pappachan Group, has retained four players ahead of the third Rupay Prime Volleyball League which will be held in Chennai from February 19 to March 22 next year.

ALSO READ | Ukkrapandian looks to prove age ‘just a number’ with Ahmedabad Defenders in Volleyball Club World Championship

Attackers Erin Varghese and George Antony, opposite hitter Jibin Sebastian and middle blocker B.S. Abhinav are the players who have been retained.

PLAYERS AUCTION IN BENGALURU ON THURSDAY

The players auction for the PVL’s third edition will be held in Bengaluru on Thursday and over 500 players have registered for the event. Unlike in the first two editions, teams are allowed to directly sign foreign players this year.

“The players were retained considering their performance in the last edition. We are looking forward to buying the best talents in the action to form a team that is equally strong on all fronts,” said Thomas Muthoot, the Blue Spikers’ owner.

Prime Volleyball League /

Kochi Blue Spikers

