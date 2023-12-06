Prime Volleyball League 2024: Kochi Blue Spikers retains Erin, George, Jibin and Abhinav

The Kochi Blue Spikers, owned by the Muthoot Pappachan Group, has retained four players ahead of the third Rupay Prime Volleyball League which will be held in Chennai from February 19 to March 22 next year.

Attackers Erin Varghese and George Antony, opposite hitter Jibin Sebastian and middle blocker B.S. Abhinav are the players who have been retained.

PLAYERS AUCTION IN BENGALURU ON THURSDAY

The players auction for the PVL’s third edition will be held in Bengaluru on Thursday and over 500 players have registered for the event. Unlike in the first two editions, teams are allowed to directly sign foreign players this year.

“The players were retained considering their performance in the last edition. We are looking forward to buying the best talents in the action to form a team that is equally strong on all fronts,” said Thomas Muthoot, the Blue Spikers’ owner.