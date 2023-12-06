Ukkrapandian looks to prove age is ‘just a number’ with Ahmedabad Defenders in Volleyball Club World Championship

At 37, Mohan Ukkrapandian, one of India’s most experienced setters, is set to debut along with his team Ahmedabad Defenders at the 18th FIVB Men’s Volleyball Club World Championship 2023 in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Ukkra, as he is fondly called, has experience of over two decades and started playing the sport due to his father’s will. Initially, he trained under S. Dakshinamoorthy, the head coach of the Defenders.

Recalling his time with the head coach, who has been through his highs and lows, the 6 ft 3-inch-tall setter said, “I’m happy to play with him after such a long time. He played a huge role in my performance to date and will continue to do so in future. I always seek his advice.”

The Tamil Nadu setter, who plays for the Calicut Heroes in the Prime Volleyball League (PVL), will be a part of the Defenders squad for the Club World Championship. The Defenders, who won the PVL 2023 title, were given the opportunity to strengthen the squad for the tournament, with Ukkrapandian joining the squad.

He has accepted the change well and is comfortable playing under his former coach.

“There’s no such difference (between the two teams) as the coach, whom I started my career, is the one leading us. Several players in the team speak Tamil, so language is not a barrier, and since I know most of the players from other competitions and national camps, there is no problem in mingling,” he said.

Ukkrapandian will be captained by an 11-year younger Tamil Nadu compatriot Muthuswamy Appavu, who is also a setter and was trained under Dakshinamoorthy. The concept of two setters in a team is not new for Ukkrapandian, who faced a similar situation early in his career.

“When I was a new setter, my seniors used to help and guide me to become better, and I used to watch their game to get a better understanding. So, I try to advise Muthuswamy based on my experience, and if he has anything to suggest, I pay attention to that also.

“Since we both have played for Tamil Nadu, we have an easy understanding, another common factor is we have been under the tutelage of Dakshinamoorthy sir,” added the 37-year-old athlete.

The Defenders will face Brazil’s Itambe Minas of Brazil and defending champions Sir Sicoma Perugia of Italy on December 6 and 8, respectively. Ukkrapandian is optimistic about the team’s chances despite not facing this standard of play.

“We haven’t faced this level of competition till now, this is a big opportunity to us. We can prove that we have the potential and compete with world-class clubs. We are analyzing our plus and minus and preparing accordingly.”

With his age always a point of contention, Ukkrapandian wanted India to ape the mindset of ‘performance first, age second.’

With around eight players aged 35 years and above participating in the Club World Championship 2023, Ukkrapandian sees this as a confidence booster for himself.

“Only in India, it’s said that you can play only till 35. In other countries, selection is based on performance, not age. Even if you are old, play well and are fit, you will get selected. So, I see competing with these (35 years+) players as an opportunity. I become confident when I see them play despite their age and think, ‘If they can play at that age, why can’t I,’” said Ukkrapandian.

To stay fit and continue playing the sport he loves, Ukkrapandian continues to follow strict instructions from his dietician and trainer, whose help is crucial for his performance and to time and again prove that ‘age is nothing but just a number’.