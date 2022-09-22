Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will team up together in the doubles match, the fourth fixture on Day 1 of Laver Cup 2022.

In the other fixtures of the day, Casper Ruud and Jack Sock will start the day session in the first singles match. The second match will be between Team Europe’s Stefanos Tsitsipas against Diego Schwartzman of Team World.

The night session will commence with Andy Murray facing Alex de Minaur before the big-ticket doubles match between Federer-Nadal against Sock-Tiafoe.

The fixture list for the second and third day of the tournament are yet to be confirmed.

Laver Cup Day 1 Fixtures and Timings Day Session - starts at 5:30 PM IST Match 1 - Casper Ruud vs Jack Sock Match 2 - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Diego Schwatrzman Night Session - starts at 11:30 PM IST Match 3 - Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur Match 4 - Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe

Where to watch Laver Cup 2022?

Laver Cup will be live telecast on Sony Network in India. The tournament will also be live streamed on Sony LIV.