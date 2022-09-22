Tennis

Laver Cup 2022, Day 1: Federer, Nadal team up for doubles; full schedule and match timings

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will team up in doubles and play the fourth match on Laver Cup Day 1.

Team Sportstar
22 September, 2022 17:41 IST
22 September, 2022 17:41 IST
Team Europe’s Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal during a press conference before the first day of Laver Cup.

Team Europe’s Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal during a press conference before the first day of Laver Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will team up in doubles and play the fourth match on Laver Cup Day 1.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will team up together in the doubles match, the fourth fixture on Day 1 of Laver Cup 2022.

In the other fixtures of the day, Casper Ruud and Jack Sock will start the day session in the first singles match. The second match will be between Team Europe’s Stefanos Tsitsipas against Diego Schwartzman of Team World.

The night session will commence with Andy Murray facing Alex de Minaur before the big-ticket doubles match between Federer-Nadal against Sock-Tiafoe.

The fixture list for the second and third day of the tournament are yet to be confirmed.

Laver Cup Day 1 Fixtures and Timings
Day Session - starts at 5:30 PM IST
Match 1 - Casper Ruud vs Jack Sock
Match 2 - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Diego Schwatrzman
Night Session - starts at 11:30 PM IST
Match 3 - Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur
Match 4 - Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe

Where to watch Laver Cup 2022?

Laver Cup will be live telecast on Sony Network in India. The tournament will also be live streamed on Sony LIV.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us