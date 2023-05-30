French Open 2023, May 30 schedule: Swiatek begins title defense; Medvedev, Rune in men’s first-round action

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek begins her French Open title defense against Spain’s Cristina Bucsa on Philippe-Chatrier Court at Roland-Garros, Paris on Tuesday.
Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune will be in action in men’s singles first round.
Here’s the full list of first-round fixtures for day three of the 2023 French Open:
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Women’s Singles - [7] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) - 3:15PM IST
Men’s Singles - [2] Daniil Medvedev vs [Q] Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA)
Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Cristina Bucsa (ESP)
Men’s Singles - Gael Monfils (FRA) vs Sebastian Baez (ARG) - Not before 11:45PM IST
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Men’s Singles - [4] Casper Ruud (NOR) vs [Q] Elias Ymer (SWE) - 2:30PM IST
Women’s Singles - [6] Coco Gauff (USA) vs Rebeka Masarova (ESP)
Women’s Singles - [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs [Q] Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE)
Men’s Singles - Richard Gasquet (FRA) vs Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Women’s Singles - [25] Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) vs [WC] Diane Parry (FRA) - 2:30PM IST
Men’s Singles - [22] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Lloyd Harris (RSA)
Men’s Singles - [6] Holger Rune (DEN) vs Christopher Eubanks (USA)
Women’s Singles - [18] Victoria Azarenka vs Bianca Andreescu (CAN)
Here are some of the fixtures to watch out on the other courts:
Court 7
Women’s Singles - [13] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) vs Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)
Court 14
Men’s Singles - [9] Taylor Fritz (USA) vs Michael Mmoh (USA)
Court 10
Women’s Singles - [Q] Mirra Andreeva vs Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA)