French Open 2023, May 30 schedule: Swiatek begins title defense; Medvedev, Rune in men’s first-round action

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek begins her French Open title defense against Spain’s Cristina Bucsa on Philippe-Chatrier Court at Roland-Garros, Paris on Tuesday.

Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune will be in action in men’s singles first round.

Here’s the full list of first-round fixtures for day three of the 2023 French Open:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Women’s Singles - [7] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) - 3:15PM IST

Men’s Singles - [2] Daniil Medvedev vs [Q] Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA)

Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Cristina Bucsa (ESP)

Men’s Singles - Gael Monfils (FRA) vs Sebastian Baez (ARG) - Not before 11:45PM IST

Where to watch 2023 French Open in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv and JioTV app.

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Men’s Singles - [4] Casper Ruud (NOR) vs [Q] Elias Ymer (SWE) - 2:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [6] Coco Gauff (USA) vs Rebeka Masarova (ESP)

Women’s Singles - [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs [Q] Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

Men’s Singles - Richard Gasquet (FRA) vs Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Women’s Singles - [25] Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) vs [WC] Diane Parry (FRA) - 2:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [22] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Lloyd Harris (RSA)

Men’s Singles - [6] Holger Rune (DEN) vs Christopher Eubanks (USA)

Women’s Singles - [18] Victoria Azarenka vs Bianca Andreescu (CAN)

Here are some of the fixtures to watch out on the other courts:

Court 7

Women’s Singles - [13] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) vs Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)

Court 14

Men’s Singles - [9] Taylor Fritz (USA) vs Michael Mmoh (USA)

Court 10

Women’s Singles - [Q] Mirra Andreeva vs Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA)