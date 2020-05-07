Tennis Tennis French Open ticket buyers to get refunds French Tennis Federation had decided to cancel and refund all tickets purchased for the original dates of the French Open scheduled from May 24 to June 7. PTI Paris 07 May, 2020 18:57 IST Representative Image: The French Open 2020 has been postponed to September 20-October 4. - AP PTI Paris 07 May, 2020 18:57 IST The French Tennis Federation says it will refund tickets purchased for the French Open because of uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic.The clay-court tournament at Roland Garros was initially slated to be held May 24-June 7 but has been rescheduled for September 20-October 4.The FFT says it has taken the decision to cancel and refund all tickets purchased for the original dates of Roland Garros.The FFT is also working closely with French authorities to establish the necessary measures which will ensure the health and security of all guests attending the tournament.Refunds will be received by end of May and a new ticketing procedure will be opened if the tournament goes ahead. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos