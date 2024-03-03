MagazineBuy Print

Delhi Open: Geoffrey Blancaneaux claims second challenger title after commanding win over Wong in final

Young Wong, trained at the Rafael Nadal Academy showed glimpses of athletic game but lacked the experience to tackle the seasoned Blancaneaux who controlled the flow of the match.

Published : Mar 03, 2024 19:05 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Photo of Geoffrey Blancaneaux, the champion of the Delhi Open Challenger tennis on Sunday
Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
infoIcon

Photo of Geoffrey Blancaneaux, the champion of the Delhi Open Challenger tennis on Sunday | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Geoffrey Blancaneaux of France played a fine all-round game to outwit the 19-year-old Coleman Wong of Hong Kong 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Dafa News $82,000 Delhi Open Challenger tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Sunday.

It was the second Challenger title and 15th singles title of his career for the 25-year-old Blancaneaux who was ranked a career-best 134 two years ago.

The young Wong, trained at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain showed glimpses of athletic game but lacked the experience to tackle a seasoned player like Blancaneaux who controlled the flow of the match with admirable ease.

The Frenchman served six aces that sailed beyond the diving Wong. Blancaneaux converted three of six break points to make it a crisp entertainment for the appreciative fans who had turned up in good numbers, hoping for a riveting contest.

ALSO READ | De Minaur sinks Ruud to retain Mexican Open crown

The key to the match was the clinical performance of Blancaneaux who rarely gave an opening for his opponent to find his way for a fight. The Frenchman saved the two break points he faced in the match and cruised home.

Blancaneaux had beaten a string of high quality opponents along the way, with considerable authority, including the second seed Adam Walton of Australia, and dropped only one set in all in five matches.

The champion collected $11,200 and 75 ATP points. For Wong, who has won two singles titles in the ITF circuit, it was a memorable run, as he capitalised on the opening in the draw when he got a walkover from third seed and the champion of the last Challenger in Pune, Valentin Vacherot of Monaco, in the second round.

Wong collected $6,575 and 44 points.

The results (final): Geoffrey Blancaneaux (Fra) bt Coleman Wong (Hkg) 6-4, 6-2.

Coleman Wong /

Geoffrey Blancaneaux

