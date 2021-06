Grand Slam leaders pledge to address Naomi Osaka's concerns

The leaders of the four Grand Slam tournaments reacted to tennis star Naomi Osaka's stunning withdrawal from the French Open by promising to address players' concerns about mental health.

The pledge came in a statement signed by the same four tennis administrators who threatened the possibility of disqualification or suspension for Osaka on Sunday if she continued to skip news conferences.

The four-time major champion and No. 2 ranked player was fined $15,000 when she didn't speak to reporters after her first-round victory at Roland Garros on Sunday.

'Choked': Nadal's opponent flubs set points at French Open

The next day, Osaka pulled out of the tournament entirely, saying she experiences “huge waves of anxiety” before meeting with the media and revealing she has “suffered long bouts of depression.”

Osaka, a 23-year-old who was born in Japan and moved with her family to the U.S. at age 3, said she would “take some time away from the court now, but when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans.”

Tennis players are required to attend news conferences if requested to do so; Grand Slam rules allow for fines up to $20,000 if they don't show up.

Cancer survivor Suarez Navarro falls short of dream return, but still a winner

“On behalf of the Grand Slams, we wish to offer Naomi Osaka our support and assistance in any way possible as she takes time away from the court. She is an exceptional athlete and we look forward to her return as soon as she deems appropriate,” Tuesday's statement from those in charge of the French Open, Wimbledon, U.S. Open and Australian Open said.

“Mental health is a very challenging issue, which deserves our utmost attention. It is both complex and personal, as what affects one individual does not necessarily affect another. We commend Naomi for sharing in her own words the pressures and anxieties she is feeling and we empathize with the unique pressures tennis players may face.”

Djokovic sympathises with Osaka, but says media is important

French tennis federation President Gilles Moretton, All England Club Chairman Ian Hewitt, U.S. Tennis Association President Mike McNulty and Tennis Australia President Jayne Hrdlicka pledged to work with players, the tours and media “to improve the player experience at our tournaments" while making sure the athletes all are on a “fair playing field, regardless of ranking or status.”

In a separate statement issued Tuesday to the AP via email, International Tennis Federation official Heather Bowler the sport will “review what needs to evolve” after Osaka “shone a light on mental health issues.”

Djokovic, Nadal off to winning starts as French Open reels from Osaka shockwave

"It's in all our interests to ensure that we continue to provide a respectful and qualitative environment that enables all stakeholders to do their job to their best ability, without impacting their health, and for the good of the sport,” Bowler wrote.

Various tennis players, including Serena Williams, offered support for Osaka and praised her for being forthcoming in her statement on social media.

“It's hard. Nobody really knows what anyone is going through, no matter how much they choose to show on the outside. I had no idea about her. But I respect her openness,” 20-year-old American pro Ann Li said after winning her first-round match Tuesday at Roland Garros.

“Our generation is becoming more open and open, which can be a good thing and also a bad thing sometimes. I hope she's doing OK."

Gael Monfils, a 34-year-old from France who also won Tuesday in Paris, said he could relate to Osaka's concerns to an extent.

Nadal launches French Open campaign with win over Popyrin

“It's a very tough situation for her. I feel for her, because I have been struggling quite a lot as well,” Monfils said.

“What she's dealing is even tough for me to even judge, because I think she has massive pressure from many things. I think she's quite young. She's handling it quite well. Sometime we want maybe too much from her ... so sometime, for sure, she is going to do some mistake.”

And then Monfils offered a sentiment surely shared by many around tennis, from tournament and tour officials to athletes to the sport's fans.

“We need Naomi. We need her definitely to be 100 per cent,” Monfils said.

“We need her back on the court, back (at) the press conference — and back happy.”

Stephens on Osaka controversy

"Having to take a step back and say, 'Hey, I need to do this for me', we should support her and applaud her because a lot of people wouldn't do that," Stephens said after her first-round victory.

"A lot of people play through being miserable and being upset and not being able to speak out and say those things.

Nadal magic yet to rub off on Auger-Aliassime as he loses to Seppi

"We should be more accepting and allow her to take the time she needs to work on herself and better herself so she can be in a better position to play tennis and be happy and enjoy her tennis," she said.

"But I think there definitely needs to be a more open dialogue on what not only her but everyone on tour goes through. I think we don't talk about it enough," she said, adding that she hopes Osaka's decision will inspire others to speak out when they are struggling with their mental health.

"Feelings are real, and we're all human, so I hope she takes the time she needs. I hope she feels better, and I hope she gets back to winning."