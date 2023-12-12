MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Iga Swiatek becomes the first woman since Serena Williams to win WTA Player of the Year twice in a row

Williams, who retired last year, was the WTA Player of the Year every season from 2012-15, the final four of the seven total times the American claimed that award.

Published : Dec 12, 2023 11:21 IST , St. Petersburg (US) - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Iga Swiatek poses with the Chris Evert Trophy.
Iga Swiatek poses with the Chris Evert Trophy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek poses with the Chris Evert Trophy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Iga Swiatek’s second consecutive season-ending No. 1 ranking helped her collect a second consecutive WTA Player of the Year award, making her the first woman since Serena Williams to claim that honor twice in a row.

Williams, who retired last year, was the WTA Player of the Year every season from 2012-15, the final four of the seven total times the American claimed that award.

Swiatek went 68-11 in 2023 with a tour-leading six titles, including at the French Open in June. That was Swiatek’s third championship at Roland Garros and fourth overall at a Grand Slam tournament.

The 22-year-old from Poland wrapped up the season with an undefeated run at the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico, last month, which allowed her to overtake Aryna Sabalenka atop the rankings. Swiatek held the No. 1 spot from April 2022 until this September, before regaining it to close the year.

In other WTA awards announced Monday, Zheng Qinwen of China was the Most Improved Player of the Year, Mirra Andreeva of Russia was the Newcomer of the Year, Elina Svitolina of Ukraine was chosen for the Comeback of the Year and Tomasz Wiktorowski — who works with Swiatek — was the Coach of the Year.

Storm Hunter of Australia and Elise Mertens of Belgium earned Doubles Team of the Year, Ons Jabeur of Tunisia was the recipient of both the Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award and the Peachy Kellmeyer Player Service Award, and Jessica Pegula of the U.S. was given the Jerry Diamond ACES Award for her off-court promotional and charitable activities. 

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Iga Swiatek becomes the first woman since Serena Williams to win WTA Player of the Year twice in a row
    PTI
  2. FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2023: India beats Netherlands 4-3 in a thriller, reaches semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL: Which defender has the most tackle points in a single Pro Kabaddi League match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA: One in five players at Women’s World Cup 2023 abused online
    AP
  5. UEFA Champions League: PSG’s knockout hopes hinge on crunch Dortmund tie
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Iga Swiatek becomes the first woman since Serena Williams to win WTA Player of the Year twice in a row
    PTI
  2. The Netflix Slam: Nadal vs Alcaraz face-off in March to be streamed live on Netflix
    Reuters
  3. Djokovic: Young rivals have awoken ‘beast’ in me
    Reuters
  4. Pro Tennis League: Defending champion Gurgaon Sapphires retains its crown, beats Ichiban Samurai
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Pro Tennis League: Ichiban Samurai clinches third win
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Iga Swiatek becomes the first woman since Serena Williams to win WTA Player of the Year twice in a row
    PTI
  2. FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2023: India beats Netherlands 4-3 in a thriller, reaches semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL: Which defender has the most tackle points in a single Pro Kabaddi League match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA: One in five players at Women’s World Cup 2023 abused online
    AP
  5. UEFA Champions League: PSG’s knockout hopes hinge on crunch Dortmund tie
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment