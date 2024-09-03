MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2024: Clinical Iga Swiatek beats Liudmila Samsonova to cruise into quarterfinal

Swiatek, the only former women’s champion still standing, has not dropped a set in New York and in her 100th Grand Slam match the 23-year-old lost only four points on her first serve.

Published : Sep 03, 2024 07:59 IST , New York - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Iga Swiatek next faces American Jessica Pegula, whom she beat in the quarterfinals two years ago.
Iga Swiatek next faces American Jessica Pegula, whom she beat in the quarterfinals two years ago. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek next faces American Jessica Pegula, whom she beat in the quarterfinals two years ago. | Photo Credit: AP

Iga Swiatek swept past Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 6-1 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the quarterfinal at the US Open 2024 on Monday as the top seed continued her flawless run through the Flushing Meadows draw.

Swiatek, the only former women’s champion still standing, has not dropped a set in New York and in her 100th Grand Slam match the 23-year-old lost only four points on her first serve.

Samsonova, the 16th seed, was gunning for her first Grand Slam quarter-final but never got into the match and failed to set up a single break point against the Pole.

Swiatek next faces American Jessica Pegula, whom she beat in the quarterfinals two years ago.

“She has a pretty tricky game style, so you have to really work on your legs and be ready for longer rallies, but also for some intense hitting,” said Swiatek of Pegula.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” she added.

ALSO READ | US Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen defeats Donna Vekic in tournament’s latest finish for a women’s match

Samsonova defended two break points in the fourth game but could not hold off the clinical Swiatek, who applied pressure from the baseline to break the Russian to love in the 10th game.

Down 0-3 in the second set, Samsonova fought off three break points in the fourth game but then handed Swiatek the break with a double fault.

Swiatek closed it out on the second match point with some nimble play at the net before Samsonova sent a backhand out.

The French Open champion, who had skipped the Toronto tune-up event, said she felt she was finally hitting her stride in New York.

“At the beginning it wasn’t easy to get the rhythm, especially because we kind of put our focus more on recovery than actually, you know, practicing before the slams. I, for sure, am feeling better and better every day.” she said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Iga Swiatek /

US Open 2024 /

Liudmila Samsonova

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024: Clinical Iga Swiatek beats Liudmila Samsonova to cruise into quarterfinal
    Reuters
  2. Uruguay striker Luis Suarez announces international retirement
    Reuters
  3. Intercontinental Cup 2024: All you need to know, preview, full squad, schedule, format, team news
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup LIVE stream info: Where to watch Manolo Marquez’s first match as the Blue Tigers head coach?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Archer Sheetal Devi becomes youngest Indian Paralympic medallist, wins bronze in mixed team event in Paris
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2024: Clinical Iga Swiatek beats Liudmila Samsonova to cruise into quarterfinal
    Reuters
  2. Manas Dhamne replaces Sumit Nagal for Davis Cup tie against Sweden
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Sumit Nagal withdraws from Davis Cup, cites back injury
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen defeats Donna Vekic in tournament’s latest finish for a women’s match
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2024: Tiafoe says Serena’s pep talk was a huge boost
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024: Clinical Iga Swiatek beats Liudmila Samsonova to cruise into quarterfinal
    Reuters
  2. Uruguay striker Luis Suarez announces international retirement
    Reuters
  3. Intercontinental Cup 2024: All you need to know, preview, full squad, schedule, format, team news
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup LIVE stream info: Where to watch Manolo Marquez’s first match as the Blue Tigers head coach?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Archer Sheetal Devi becomes youngest Indian Paralympic medallist, wins bronze in mixed team event in Paris
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment