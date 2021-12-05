Tennis Tennis Davis Cup: Seeded India to play Denmark in Group 1 playoff Ramkumar Ramanathan (186), Prajnesh Gunneswaran (215) and Sumit Nagal (218) will be India's leading singles players to feature in the Davis Cup tie in March. Team Sportstar 05 December, 2021 20:37 IST Prajnesh Gunneswaran (second from left) and Ramkumar Ramanathan are India's top-ranked singles players for the tie. - The Hindu Team Sportstar 05 December, 2021 20:37 IST India has been seeded and will play at home against Denmark in the World Group-1 play-off Davis Cup tie on March 4 and 5.The winner of the tie will compete in World Group-1, and the loser will be relegated to Group-2.Denmark has the 18-year-old Holger Rune, ranked 104, as the leading player. Mikael Torpegaard is the second best Danish player, ranked 227. The best doubles player for Denmark is the 38-year-old FrederikNielsen, ranked 94 in doubles.READ: ITF juniors: Japan's Sara Saito beats India's Vaishnavi in girls' final Ramkumar Ramanathan (186), Prajnesh Gunneswaran (215) and Sumit Nagal (218) are the three leading Indian players.Rohan Bopanna is the best ranked Indian in doubles at 43, while Divij Sharan (120) is the second best doubles player, followed by Ramkumar (146) and Purav Raja (150). Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :