Davis Cup: Seeded India to play Denmark in Group 1 playoff

India has been seeded and will play at home against Denmark in the World Group-1 play-off Davis Cup tie on March 4 and 5.



The winner of the tie will compete in World Group-1, and the loser will be relegated to Group-2.



Denmark has the 18-year-old Holger Rune, ranked 104, as the leading player. Mikael Torpegaard is the second best Danish player, ranked 227. The best doubles player for Denmark is the 38-year-old Frederik

Nielsen, ranked 94 in doubles.

READ: ITF juniors: Japan's Sara Saito beats India's Vaishnavi in girls' final



Ramkumar Ramanathan (186), Prajnesh Gunneswaran (215) and Sumit Nagal (218) are the three leading Indian players.



Rohan Bopanna is the best ranked Indian in doubles at 43, while Divij Sharan (120) is the second best doubles player, followed by Ramkumar (146) and Purav Raja (150).