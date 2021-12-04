ITF juniors: Japan's Sara Saito beats India's Vaishnavi in girls' final

Third seed Sara Saito of Japan recovered from being down 0-4 to beat Vaishnavi Adkar 7-6(4), 6-0 in the girls final of the Gadre Marine ITF grade-3 junior tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana courts on Saturday.



Sara appreciated Vaishnavi's game which saw the Indian girl lead 5-2 in the first set, but reiterated that once settled into a rhythm, the Japanese comfortably got into the cruise mode.



It was a double crown for Sara as she won the doubles title with Yu-Yun LI of Chinese Taipei.



In the boys final, Tanapatt Nirundorn of Thailand overcame a tough start to beat the top seed Woobin Shin of Korea 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.



There was some cheer for the Indian camp, as Muni Ananthmani and Rushil Khosla won the doubles title.



The results (finals):



Boys: Tanapatt Nirundorn (Tha) bt Woobin Shin (Kor) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3;

Doubles: Muni Ananthmani & Rushil Khosla bt Max Batyutenko & Artur

Khairutdinov (Kaz) 4-6, 6-2, [10-6].



Girls: Sara Saito (Jpn) bt Vaishnavi Adkar 7-6(4), 6-0; Doubles:

Yu-Yun Li (Tpe) & Sara Saito (Jpn) bt Aruzhan Sagandikova (Kaz) &

Honoka Umeda (Jpn) 6-4, 6-1.



Sahaja Yamalapalli loses



Qualifier Sahaja Yamalapalli was beaten 6-1, 6-3 by Jasmine Conway of Britain in the first round of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Mexico.



Persistent rain had delayed the first round match by a few days. It also interrupted Sahaja’s first round doubles match after four games, to be resumed the next day.



The results:



$15,000 ITF women, Cancun, Mexico Singles (first round): Jasmine Conway (GBR) bt Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-1, 6-3.