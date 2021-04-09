Indian team keen to make an impression against Latvia - Vishal Uppal

The Indian women’s team does not fear the higher-ranked Latvia and is confident of a good performance in its upcoming Billie Jean King Cup tie, captain Vishal Uppal said at a press conference on Friday.

The Indian team travels to Latvia for the World Group playoffs tie, which will be played on the indoor courts of National Tennis Centre Lielupe in Jurmala from April 16. The host will fielding its top players for the contest, including World No. 47 Anstasija Sevastova, 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko (ranked 53), Diana Marcinkevica (ranked 274) and Daniela Vismane (492).

The Latvian team, which will be captained by Adrians Zguns, also has the inexperienced Patricija Spaka.

“We are not only excited, we are hungry to do well. We can only gain, we have nothing to lose from this tie,” Uppal said at a press conference on the eve of team's departure. “They have players inside top-50, so pressure will be on them to beat us. We are not playing reputation but players, we will play hard.”

‘Pumped’

The Indian team will reach Latvia on Saturday and spend 24 hours in quarantine before hitting the courts from Monday. Asked about the approach the team will adopt for the contest, Uppal said, “That's why upsets happen. We want to make an impression. It's a huge moment for Indian women's tennis. We have never reached the playoff stage before, we are all pumped up.”

The Indian team will be led by Ankita Raina, India’s best singles player (ranked 165). The other members are Sania Mirza, Karman Kaur Thandi (637), Rutuja Bhosale (420) and debutant Zeel Desai (568).

“I am spoilt for choices. I can nominate anyone. It would depend on whose game is best suited for the conditions,” Uppal said.

The tie will be played indoors.

Rutuja said she plays her best tennis in the Billie Jean King Cup. “It's a dream of every player to play for country with that national flag on the jersey. I am looking forward to the tie. I like playing indoors, I just have to see if it is slow indoor courts, or fast,” she said.

Coach Radhika Tulpule said the players had worked hard for the contest and will present a good fight.