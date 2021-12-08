ITF Asian junior championship: Suhitha Maruri fights her way through to quarterfinals

Eighth seed Suhitha Maruri fought her way past Erkezhan Arystanbekova of Kazakhstan 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3 in the girls pre-quarterfinals of the Aryan Pumps ITF Asian junior tennis championship at the Deccan Gymkhana on Wednesday.

Shruti Ahlawat was the only other Indian girl to make the singles quarterfinals as she outplayed Honoka Umeda of Japan for the loss of three games.

In the boys section, seventh seed Denim Yadav fought his way past Daniil Felker of Kazahstan 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals.

Chirag Duhan, Aman Dahiya, Saheb Sodhi, Yuvan Nandal and Nishant Dabas were the other Indian boys to make the quarterfinals. Chirag will challenge the top seed Woobin Shin of Korea, while second seed Nishant will play Yuvan.



Results (pre-quarterfinals):



Boys: Woobin Shin (Kor) bt Rushil Khosla 6-3, 2-0 (retired); Chirag Duhan bt Aryan Lakshmanan 6-2, 6-3; Aman Dahiya bt Vineeth Mutyala 6-4, 6-2; Max Batyutenko (Kaz) bt Aditya Nandal 6-4, 6-4; Denim Yadav bt Daniil Felker (Kaz) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4; Saheb Sodhi bt Anargha Ganguly 4-6, 6-0, 6-2; Yuvan Nandal bt Shingo Masuda (Jpn) 6-4, 6-4; Nishant Dabas bt Islam Orynbasar (Kaz) 6-3, 7-5.



Girls: Aruzhan Sagandikova (Kaz) bt Kashish Bote 6-1, 6-1; Hayu Kinoshita (Jpn) bt Ruma Gaikaiwari 6-0, 7-5; Shruti Ahlawat bt Honoka Umeda (Jpn) 6-0, 6-3; Zhanel Rustemova (Kaz) bt Kristi Boro 7-6(6), 6-2; Sandugash Kenzhibayeva (Kaz) bt Madhurima Sawant 6-2, 2-6, 6-0; Sara Saito (Jpn) bt Sonal Patil 6-2, 6-4; Suhitha Maruri bt Erkezhan Arystanbekova (Kaz) 7- (4), 2-6, 6-3; Yu-Yun Li (Tpe) bt Sanjana Sirimalla 7-6(11), 6-0.