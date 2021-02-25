Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan in hard quarantine in Singapore

The stringent measures to tackle the coronavirus in different parts of the world can shock you more than the virus itself. Tennis players who travel a lot endure the agony, at times in "hard quarantine’’ even without being infected by the virus.



Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan flew into Singapore to compete in an ATP event. He was in the doubles draw with Yuki Bhambri. However, since the passenger next to him in the aircraft had tested positive for the virus, Jeevan was asked to be in hard quarantine for 14 days. He repeatedly tested negative for the virus, but that was no consolation.



So, Yuki and Jeevan were taken off the doubles draw and a wild card pair replaced them. It was a big disappointment for Jeevan, especially after his doubles rank has slipped from a career best 64 to 187.

Rohan Bopanna had experienced the hard quarantine in Melbourne, and was confined to the room, as passengers in his flight had tested positive. "That was for playing a Grand Slam. There is nothing to look forward here’’, bemoaned Jeevan when contacted in Singapore.



All the other Indian players have competed and finished their engagements in Singapore, but Jeevan, without playing is compelled to stay in the hotel. He is expecting to compete in the ITF tournaments at home in March.