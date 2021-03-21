Tennis Tennis Karatsev beats Harris 6-3, 6-2 to win Dubai Championships The Russian has only been beaten by Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem in 14 matches this year. AP DUBAI 21 March, 2021 08:31 IST Aslan Karatsev won his first title after defeating South African qualifier Lloyd Harris in the final of the Dubai Championships. - GETTY IMAGES AP DUBAI 21 March, 2021 08:31 IST Wild card Aslan Karatsev defeated South African qualifier Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the Dubai Championships for his first title on Saturday.The 27-year-old saved the two break points he faced to win in 1 hour, 15 minutes, becoming the third Russian champion this season. Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev are the others.READ | Zverev overcomes quake, Koepfer to reach Acapulco finalThe 42nd-ranked Karatsev has only been beaten by Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem in 14 matches this year. He beat top-seeded Rublev 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in their semifinal on Saturday, when he claimed his fourth consecutive win over a seeded player at the hard-court tournament.Harris was also going for his first title after becoming the first qualifier to reach the final. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.