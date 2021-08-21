Tennis Tennis Pliskova reaches semifinal of Western and Southern Open at Cincinnati Her opponent Paula Badosa of Spain retired from their match due to a right shoulder injury when Pliskova was leading 7-5, 2-0. PTI MASON, US 21 August, 2021 20:05 IST Karolina Pliskova returns to Paula Badosa during the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament in Mason, Ohio. - AP PTI MASON, US 21 August, 2021 20:05 IST No.5 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic moved into the semifinal of the Western and Southern Open.Her opponent Paula Badosa of Spain retired from their match due to a right shoulder injury when Pliskova was leading 7-5, 2-0.She will take on the Swiss wildcard Jil Teichmann for a place in the final. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :