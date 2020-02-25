Dubai Tennis C'ships: Leander in quarterfinals, Prajnesh bows out

Leander Paes, in partnership with Matthew Ebden of Australia, knocked out the second seeds Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $2,950,420 ATP-500 Dubai Tennis Championships on Tuesday.



In the quarterfinals, Leander and partner, who got a wild card entry, will play qualifiers Henri Kontinen of Finland and Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany, who won their first round in two tie-break sets against Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares.

In the singles, however, wild card entrant, Prajnesh Gunneswaran was beaten 6-4, 6-3 by qualifier Dennis Novak of Austria.

