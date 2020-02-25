Tennis Tennis Dubai Tennis C'ships: Leander in quarterfinals, Prajnesh bows out Leander Paes and Matthew Ebden knocked out the second seeds Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek, while Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost to Dennis Novak. Kamesh Srinivasan 25 February, 2020 21:06 IST Paes (left) and Ebden will take on Henri Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinals. - R. Ragu Kamesh Srinivasan 25 February, 2020 21:06 IST Leander Paes, in partnership with Matthew Ebden of Australia, knocked out the second seeds Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $2,950,420 ATP-500 Dubai Tennis Championships on Tuesday.In the quarterfinals, Leander and partner, who got a wild card entry, will play qualifiers Henri Kontinen of Finland and Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany, who won their first round in two tie-break sets against Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares.ALSO READ| Davis Cup: Leander Paes named in playing squad for Croatia tie In the singles, however, wild card entrant, Prajnesh Gunneswaran was beaten 6-4, 6-3 by qualifier Dennis Novak of Austria. The results: $2,950,420 ATP-500, Dubai, UAESingles (first round): Dennis Novak (Aut) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-4, 6-3.Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Matthew Ebden (Aus) & Leander Paes bt Ivan Dodig (Cro) & Filip Polasek (Svk) 6-4, 6-3 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos