MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Leander Paes to showcase Grand Slam trophies in Tennis Hall of Fame

The Class of 2024 also has another Indian inductee in Vijay Amritraj, who will be showcasing his Padma Shri which he received in 1983.

Published : Jul 08, 2024 22:16 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Former tennis player Leander Paes speaks about his International Hall of Fame induction during an event in London.
Former tennis player Leander Paes speaks about his International Hall of Fame induction during an event in London. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Former tennis player Leander Paes speaks about his International Hall of Fame induction during an event in London. | Photo Credit: PTI

Tennis legend Leander Paes will be showcasing four of his treasured trophies when he becomes one of the first Indian players to be inducted into the prestigious International Tennis Hall of Fame later this month.

Paes, the 18-time Grand Slam champion, made the announcement at a special Wimbledon-themed event at the Taj Hotel here on Saturday.

The Class of 2024 also has another Indian inductee in Vijay Amritraj, who will be showcasing his Padma Shri which he received in 1983.

ALSO READ: Gauff hails depth in women’s tennis despite loss to Navarro in fourth round

“I am going to be showcasing four Grand Slam winning trophies – Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open, four runners-up trophies because my father never lets me forget that I’ve lost 16 finals, and because it means so much to me, I am also sharing my Olympic medal (bronze in 1996) with the Hall of Fame,” said Paes.

“Along with that there will be a tennis racquet from Wimbledon, a towel from my 2016 French Open win with Martina Hingis, my Davis Cup blazer and my Olympic tracksuit from 1996.” The 51-year-old, a Padma Bhushan awardee, was informed about the induction for his significant contributions to the sport by the institution a few months ago.

“It is not easy to be inducted, there are only 274 people in the history of the sport in the International Tennis Hall of Fame. It is magical and Leander Paes is one of those icons,” said Dan Faber, CEO of the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Related stories

Related Topics

Leander Paes /

Vijay Amritraj /

International Tennis Hall of Fame

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Leander Paes to showcase Grand Slam trophies in Tennis Hall of Fame
    PTI
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Live Updates: De Minaur reaches quarterfinal for first time; Svitolina beats Xinyu Wang; Djokovic, Zverev in action
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: De Minaur into quarterfinal for first time after beating Fils
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024: Focus on the process of executing your skills, advises Abhinav Bindra to Olympic-bound athletes
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 8: T20 World Cup champion India invited by Maldives, Chotrani loses Houston squash final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Leander Paes to showcase Grand Slam trophies in Tennis Hall of Fame
    PTI
  2. Wimbledon 2024: De Minaur into quarterfinal for first time after beating Fils
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Svitolina wears black ribbon for Ukraine, reaches quarterfinal after beating Wang Xinyu
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Rybakina into quarterfinal as Kalinskaya retires
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Musetti tames big-serving birthday boy Mpetshi Perricard to seal progress to quarterfinal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Leander Paes to showcase Grand Slam trophies in Tennis Hall of Fame
    PTI
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Live Updates: De Minaur reaches quarterfinal for first time; Svitolina beats Xinyu Wang; Djokovic, Zverev in action
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: De Minaur into quarterfinal for first time after beating Fils
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024: Focus on the process of executing your skills, advises Abhinav Bindra to Olympic-bound athletes
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 8: T20 World Cup champion India invited by Maldives, Chotrani loses Houston squash final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment