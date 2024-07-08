Leander Paes to showcase Grand Slam trophies in Tennis Hall of Fame

Tennis legend Leander Paes will be showcasing four of his treasured trophies when he becomes one of the first Indian players to be inducted into the prestigious International Tennis Hall of Fame later this month.

Paes, the 18-time Grand Slam champion, made the announcement at a special Wimbledon-themed event at the Taj Hotel here on Saturday.

The Class of 2024 also has another Indian inductee in Vijay Amritraj, who will be showcasing his Padma Shri which he received in 1983.

“I am going to be showcasing four Grand Slam winning trophies – Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open, four runners-up trophies because my father never lets me forget that I’ve lost 16 finals, and because it means so much to me, I am also sharing my Olympic medal (bronze in 1996) with the Hall of Fame,” said Paes.

“Along with that there will be a tennis racquet from Wimbledon, a towel from my 2016 French Open win with Martina Hingis, my Davis Cup blazer and my Olympic tracksuit from 1996.” The 51-year-old, a Padma Bhushan awardee, was informed about the induction for his significant contributions to the sport by the institution a few months ago.

“It is not easy to be inducted, there are only 274 people in the history of the sport in the International Tennis Hall of Fame. It is magical and Leander Paes is one of those icons,” said Dan Faber, CEO of the International Tennis Hall of Fame.