Lin Zhu beats Caroline Garcia in straight sets in Cleveland quarterfinals

Zhu, ranked No. 48 in the world, has not lost a set through three rounds in Cleveland. She broke No. 7 Garcia five times to advance to the semifinals. Garcia received a wild card to make her initial appearance at the WTA 250 event.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 09:15 IST , CLEVELAND - 1 MIN READ

AP
Lin Zhu has not lost a set through three rounds in Cleveland. (File Photo)
Lin Zhu has not lost a set through three rounds in Cleveland. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lin Zhu has not lost a set through three rounds in Cleveland. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lin Zhu of China beat top-seeded Caroline Garcia of France 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of Tennis in the Land on Thursday.

Zhu, ranked No. 48 in the world, has not lost a set through three rounds in Cleveland. She broke No. 7 Garcia five times to advance to the semifinals. Garcia received a wild card to make her initial appearance at the WTA 250 event.

“I’m very proud of my performance today because Caroline is an amazing player,” Zhu said. “She always hits a big serve, and I have to be ready and be more patient and stay in the game against her.”

US Open 2023 men’s draw: Alcaraz vs Sinner, Djokovic vs Tsitsipas amongst projected quarterfinals

Fourth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova will face Zhu in the semifinals of the U.S. Open tune-up after rallying past Xinyu Wang 5-7, 6-0, 7-5.

The tournament was affected by multiple rain delays for the second straight day, forcing ninth-seeded Sloane Stephens to play two matches in an eight-hour span.

No. 38 Stephens defeated 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 6-3 in the morning but lost 6-1, 6-3 to Sara Sorribes Tormo in the quarterfinals.

Tatjana Maria beat Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 6-2 in the other evening match. Both semifinals will be played on Friday.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
