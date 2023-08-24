When is US Open 2023 draw ceremony?

The US Open main draw ceremony for singles will be held on Thursday, August 24, at 12 pm local time (9:30 pm IST) in New York.
The US Open this year is set to begin from August 28 and conclude on September 10 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
The doubles draw will be made on Sunday, 27 August, at 12 pm local time (9:30 pm IST).
Where can you watch the US Open 2023 draw ceremony?
The US Open 2023 draw ceremony will not be telecast or live streamed anywhere.
Round-wise details of the ranking points on offer at the last Major of the year:
Singles
Winner: 2,000 points
Runner-up: 1,200 points
Semifinals: 720 points
Quarterfinals: 360 points
Fourth Round: 180 points
Third Round: 90 points
Second Round: 45 points
First Round: 10 points
Where to watch the US Open 2023 in India?
Doubles (per team)
Winner: 2,000 points
Runner-up: 1,200 points
Semifinals: 720 points
Quarterfinals: 360 points
Third Round: 180 points
Second Round: 90 points
First Round: 0 points
What is the total prize money for the US Open 2023?
The total prize money for this year’s US Open is 65 million USD, which is an all-time record for the last Slam of the year.
The men’s and women’s singles winners will each receive three million USD.
Who are the defending US Open champions?
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion in men’s singles while in women’s singles, it is Poland’s Iga Swiatek.
In men’s doubles, the American-British pair of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury won the title while in women’s doubles, the all-Czech duo of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova were the winners last year.
The all-Australian pair of Storm Sanders and John Peers won the mixed doubles title last year.
Alfie Hewett of Great Britain and Diede de Groot of the Netherlands were the winners in men’s and women’s wheelchair singles.
Dutchman Niels Vink won the wheelchair quad singles.
Wheelchair men’s doubles title was clinched by Spanish-French pair of Martin de la Puente and Nicolas Peifer while in the women’s category, de Groot and her compatriot Aniek van Koot lifted the winner’s trophy.
Vink and his compatriot Sam Schroeder emerged victorious in wheelchair quad doubles.
Spain’s Martin Landaluce and Philippine’s Alexandra Eala won the boys’ and girls’ singles title, respectively while the boys’ and girls’ doubles titles were clinched by all-American pair of Ozan Baris and Nishesh Basavareddy and the Czech-Russian duo of Lucie Havlickova and Diana Shnaider, respectively.
Great Britain’s Ben Bartram won the boy’s wheelchair singles title while Jade Moreira Lanai of Brazil became the girls’ wheelchair singles title.
Bartram won the doubles title with compatriot Dahnon Ward while Lanai did it with local player Maylee Phelps.
