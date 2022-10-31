Tough draw for Manish Sureshkumar at ITF men’s tennis tournament

National champion and second seed Manish Sureshkumar finds himself in a very competitive quarter in the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament to be played at the DLTA Complex from Tuesday.

Manish will open his quest for accumulating ATP points with a match against one of the best juniors in the country, Aman Dahiya. Former national champions Dalwinder and Niki Poonacha figure in the same quarter, along with the strong Karan Singh.

Top seed Oliver Crawford of the USA will start against a qualifier who will be decided after the third and final qualifying round on Tuesday.

Former national champion Siddharth Vishwakarma will challenge the sixth seed Boris Butulija of Serbia in the first round.

A nice blend of Indian and foreign players will make the event very lively, and serve as a good preparation for the many weeks of international tennis scheduled in the country.

The best ranked junior in the country Aryan Shah gave further hint about his talent and a sharp game as he blunted the game of fifth seed Woobin Shin who retired on the verge of defeat. The 16-year-old Aryan will face Shahbaaz Khan for a berth in the main draw.

Manish Ganesh also played well to oust the Korean second seed Lee Junhyun 6-3, 6-1. He will play Chirag Duhan who overcame a hesitant start to get past Aditya Nandal.