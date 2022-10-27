Tennis

Medvedev, Hurkacz reach quarterfinals in Vienna

In a clash of former US Open champions, top-seeded Russian Medvedev beat Thiem 6-3, 6-3 in an hour and 38 minutes.

Team Sportstar
27 October, 2022 21:41 IST
27 October, 2022 21:41 IST
FILE PHOTO: Russia’s Daniil Medvedev defeated home favourite Dominic Thiem in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals at the ATP500 event in Vienna on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Russia’s Daniil Medvedev defeated home favourite Dominic Thiem in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals at the ATP500 event in Vienna on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP

In a clash of former US Open champions, top-seeded Russian Medvedev beat Thiem 6-3, 6-3 in an hour and 38 minutes.

Daniil Medvedev defeated home favourite Dominic Thiem in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals at the ATP500 event in Vienna on Thursday.

In a clash of former US Open champions, the top-seeded Russian prevailed 6-3, 6-3 in an hour and 38 minutes. The head-to-head record between the two now stands at three-all.

The 26-year-old Medvedev will face either sixth-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner or Argentine Francisco Cerundolo in his last-eight fixture. The Russian is currently fifth in the race for the ATP Finals with only three spots remaining.

Fifth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland also reached the quarterfinals after a tough 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 win over Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori. Hurkacz’s next opponent will be either second-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas or Croatian Borna Coric.

Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov and American Marcos Giron set up a quarterfinal clash after upset wins over Russian Andrey Rublev, third seed, and Brit Cameron Norrie, seventh seed, respectively. Dimitrov and Giron both won with the same scoreline of 6-3, 6-4.

The fourth quarterfinal will be between Canadian Denis Shapovalov and Brit Daniel Evans.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us