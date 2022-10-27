Medvedev, Hurkacz reach quarterfinals in Vienna

Daniil Medvedev defeated home favourite Dominic Thiem in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals at the ATP500 event in Vienna on Thursday.

In a clash of former US Open champions, the top-seeded Russian prevailed 6-3, 6-3 in an hour and 38 minutes. The head-to-head record between the two now stands at three-all.

The 26-year-old Medvedev will face either sixth-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner or Argentine Francisco Cerundolo in his last-eight fixture. The Russian is currently fifth in the race for the ATP Finals with only three spots remaining.

Fifth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland also reached the quarterfinals after a tough 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 win over Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori. Hurkacz’s next opponent will be either second-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas or Croatian Borna Coric.

Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov and American Marcos Giron set up a quarterfinal clash after upset wins over Russian Andrey Rublev, third seed, and Brit Cameron Norrie, seventh seed, respectively. Dimitrov and Giron both won with the same scoreline of 6-3, 6-4.

The fourth quarterfinal will be between Canadian Denis Shapovalov and Brit Daniel Evans.