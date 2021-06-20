Tennis Tennis Raonic pulls out of Wimbledon due to calf injury Canada's Milos Raonic has withdrawn from Wimbledon this month following a setback in his recovery from a calf injury. Reuters 20 June, 2021 13:49 IST Milos Raonic says he was targeting a return to action at Wimbledon but couldn't recover on time. - AP Reuters 20 June, 2021 13:49 IST Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the Wimbledon championships this month following a setback in his recovery from a calf injury, the 2016 runner-up said.The former World No. 3 last competed in the Miami Open Masters 1000 tournament in March where he was beaten by Hubert Hurkacz in the last 16 before missing the entire claycourt season, including the French Open."I wanted to share that I am incredibly sad and hurt that I won't be ready to compete at Wimbledon this year," World No. 18 Raonic said in an Instagram post late on Saturday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milos Raonic (@mraonic) Raonic said that he was targeting a return to action at the grasscourt major but was unable to fully shake off the problem in time. "I have been working hard to heal it but had a minor setback," Raonic said."Therefore I won't be ready for Wimbledon. I will be working hard to get back as soon as possible."Former winner and 20-times Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal and women's World No. 2 Naomi Osaka have also pulled out of the tournament.Wimbledon was the only Grand Slam to be cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will return in its usual slot this year with the main draw starting on June 28. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :