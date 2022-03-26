Mirza, Bopanna reach second round in Miami

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna reached second round of women's and men's doubles respectively at the Miami Open on Friday.

Sania with her Belgian partner Kirsten Flipkens beat Canada's Leylah Fernandez and American Ingrid Neel 6-3, 7-6 (2) to set up a second round clash with seventh seeded American-Dutch pair of Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs.

In the men's doubles, Bopanna and Canada's Denis Shapovalov won 6-7 (5), 6-2, [10-3] against Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Jean-Julien Rojer of The Netherlands. The Indo-Canadiar pair will next face the top-seeded Croatian pair of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.