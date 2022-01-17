Aus Open: Osaka overcomes Osorio obstacle in Melbourne Park opener

Defending champion Naomi Osaka overcame an unexpectedly stiff challenge from Colombian Camila Osorio to reach the second round of the Australian Open 6-3, 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena on Monday.

The Japanese former World No. 1 looked all business as she raced to a 5-0 lead in the opening set but a first hold of serve invigorated Osorio, who then started chasing down everything Osaka threw at her. Osaka needed to save two break points to hold serve for the first set and faced two more in the second stanza before overpowering the inexperienced World No. 50 with her aggressive shots from the baseline.

“It always feels special to come back here,” said the 13th seed, who will next face Dayana Yastremska or Madison Brengle as she seeks her third Melbourne Park title.

“I thought she played amazing. Overall I’m just happy to be here, I’m happy to see everybody in the audience and I hope we gave you a great performance.”

Wins for Bencic, Sakkari

Maria Sakkari withstood a late charge from Tatjana Maria to beat the German 6-4, 7-6 (2) on Rod Laver Arena.

"We all know that first rounds are not easy, credit to Tatjana, she played a really great match," said Sakkari. "I was a little bit stressed because I was, kind of, opening up the tournament on this wonderful court."

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic eased past France's Kristina Mladenovic 6-4 6-3 while 15th-seed Elina Svitolina beat Fiona Ferro 6-1 7-6(4).

Giorgi sweeps into second round

Camila Giorgi was the first player into the second round at the 2022 championships after completing a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Anastasia Potapova on court six.

The 30th seeded Italian clinched the victory when her Russian opponent double faulted for the fifth time in the match and will next face Czech Tereza Martincova or American Lauren Davis.