Naomi Osaka drops out of top 10 in latest WTA Rankings

Naomi Osaka dropped to 12th position in the latest WTA Rankings, falling out of the top 10 for the first time since winning her maiden Grand Slam major at the US Open in 2018.

The former world number one suffered a third round exit last month at Flushing Meadows and hasn't played a match since.

Earlier this year, Osaka had pulled out of the French Open and Wimbledon citing mental health concerns, and had taken an indefinite break from tennis after her loss at the US open.

Amongst the notable shifts in the rankings were two-time Grand Slam major winner Garbine Muguruza's jump to sixth after her victory at the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic tournament last week. Meanwhile, finalist Ons Jabeur rose to a career-best 14th.