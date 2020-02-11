New York Open: Divij Sharan-Artem Sitak pair beats top seeds

Divij Sharan in partnership with Artem Sitak of New Zealand got off to a flying start as the duo beat top seeds Austin Krajicek and Franko Skugor 7-6(3), 6-3 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $804,180 New York Open.

In the $275,000 Hua Hin Championships, Ankita Raina started well but Katarzyna Kawa of Poland recovered to record a 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 victory in the first round.