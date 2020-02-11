Tennis Tennis New York Open: Divij Sharan-Artem Sitak pair beats top seeds The Indo-Kiwi pair beat top seeds Austin Krajicek and Franko Skugor in straight sets in the pre-quarterfinals of New York Open. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 11 February, 2020 21:49 IST Divij Sharan (L) and his New Zealand partner Artem Sitak beat the top-seeded pair of Austin Krajicek and Franko Skugor. - Getty Images Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 11 February, 2020 21:49 IST Divij Sharan in partnership with Artem Sitak of New Zealand got off to a flying start as the duo beat top seeds Austin Krajicek and Franko Skugor 7-6(3), 6-3 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $804,180 New York Open.Read: Doubles ace Robert Farah cleared of doping chargeIn the $275,000 Hua Hin Championships, Ankita Raina started well but Katarzyna Kawa of Poland recovered to record a 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 victory in the first round.The results$804,180 ATP, New York, USDoubles (pre-quarterfinals): Artem Sitak (Nzl) & Divij Sharan bt Austin Krajicek (US) & Franko Skugor (Cro) 7-6(3), 6-3$275,000 WTA, Hua Hin, ThailandSingles (first round): Katarzyna Kawa (Pol) bt Ankita Raina 3-6, 6-0, 6-1$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, EgyptDoubles (pre-quarterfinals): Piotr Matuszewski (Pol) & David Poljak (Cze) bt Mehlulli Don Ayanda Sibanda (Zim) & Aryan Goveas 7-5, 4-6, [10-2]$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, TunisiaSingles (first round): Rishab Agarwal bt Sebastian Prechtel (Ger) 6-3, 6-2 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos